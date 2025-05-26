What can we do when our crazy governments decide that blocking out the sun is a good idea?
The key questions.
-is there global warming?
-is it caused by C02?
-is it caused by man made CO2?
-do the proposed policies have any effect/
-has there been a risk benefit analysis carried out?
What is the starting point in history from which the base temperature has been measured. What about times in the past when there have been higher levels of CO2. What is the carbon footprint of solar panels, car batteries, wind turbines. What effects on nature of dimming the sun and on the ecosystem?
So after I melted my head---I just decided--they are insane.
We can’t do anything. There will be hundreds of pilots ready to do what they are told because of $$$.
But if they manage to decrease the solar radiation reaching the Earth...
Vegetation will die out. Oxygen level will fluctuate dramatically. As a result, we all will become more susceptible to health problems. Water will have to be filtered to remove biological contamination. New companies will grow up to sell oxygen masks and portable cylinders - if you wanted to go out for a walk... If you prefer to stay at home, building insulation companies will grow up to sell airtight dwellings with installed oxygen generators.
It may be a huge, highly profitable business model. Add to this high flammability of everything - if they manage to capture CO2 from air...