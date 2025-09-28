I enjoyed speaking in Scotland last week at the Let Food Be Thy Medicine conference organised by The Good Food Project. In one of my talks, among other issues, I highlighted that Digital IDs were looming. The following day, British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, made his unwelcome announcement that digital IDs are soon to be implemented in the UK. This statement comes after the EU announced that a new biometric data system is to be introduced at European airports in October.

Here is an advert for Digital IDs by Thales, the weapons manufacturer, from a few years ago:

Some slides from my presentation in Scotland follow.

I hope these will stimulate some reflections on how we collectively counter digital IDs, the rapid descent of the world into fascism, and the degeneration of humanity.

Bankers are in control, while we pay for the system that exploits us.

We don’t have to be “hackable animals” with QR codes on our foreheads, we have a choice. All it requires is self-control and courage.

Here are three active steps we can take this week:

Do a digital detox. In the UK? Sign this parliamentary petition against digital IDs. Step away from fear. Stand up for humanity Be a warrior not a worrier!

Did you know that World Council for Health has a Policy Brief on Unregulated Digitalisation?

You can also read more about the implications of digital IDs in this WCH Substack article:

Thank you for your attention today, and a special thanks to paid subscribers, without whom my travel and talks in Scotland last week would not have been possible.

