If you have enjoyed my Tess Talks videos, where I explore a wide range of topics spanning health, sovereignty and philosophy, you may be interested to know that we have started putting them up on YouTube again.

Share

Whilst there are many recordings still to go up, you can find a sample selection of the Tess Talks videos on YouTube below. Clicking on the image will enable you to watch one now.

Tess Talks with Dr Tina Peers: Detoxing from the spike protein and the role of MCAS

Tess Talks with author and philosopher Howdie Mickoski: What if everything you’ve been taught and told is a lie?

Share

Tess Talks with Dr Sarah Myhill: Restoring health following chronic illness

Tess Talks with Professor Angus Dalgleish: No more boosters, says top cancer doctor

Please do visit my YouTube site for a wider selection and, if you subscribe to my YouTube site too, you will be able to catch additional posts as soon as they are uploaded.

Due to increasing censorship, we will also post to other platforms in due course.

Thank you for your interest and support!

If you find value in my articles and Tess Talks videos and have the means, please become a paid subscriber. All proceeds go towards the work of the World Council for Health (including my efforts to co-create a healthy, free and sovereign world with you).

Share A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie