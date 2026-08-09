Held during lockdown at the height of COVID pandemonium, the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development meeting is arguably the most significant meeting of 2021.

It could - and should - have stopped the experimental COVID vaccine roll out in its tracks.

The British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) panel’s recommendation in favour of ivermectin was the product of a collaborative philanthropic effort involving an international group of health and other professionals and academics, and members of the public. Based on the evidence, its findings and recommendation were largely common sense.

Here is a link to the unedited recording. (When watching, try to remember the prevailing mood and circumstances wherever you were in February 2021.)

The key output of this meeting was the BIRD Proceedings Document.

You can download this document below:

Exhibit 10–bird Proceedings 22 03 2021 Final 7.13MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

With COVID shenanigans finally bubbling up into the broader public awareness, I will be sharing more on what we knew and did in 2021 to counter official misinformation soon.

Subscribe to follow this story. There is a better way. Thank you for supporting it and us. Please share.

Share