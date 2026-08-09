A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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James Kringlee's avatar
James Kringlee
6dEdited

I watched Dr Mobeen Syed on youtube for reporting on the pandemic times Real Gold Standard Evidence for covid treatments - the results from Real Doctors treating Real People sick with covid.

This Real Gold Standard Evidence rapidly supported the use of ivermectin as an important part of a mix of generic prescription and over the counter drugs and nutraceuticals for use in the treatment of covid.

I sent out an email "buy" recommendation for tubes of Durvet Ivermectin "horse" Paste on Aug 10, 2020 when Tractor Supply in the US had ivermectin on sale for 2 tubes for $5.00 - that was less than 2 1/2 cents per milligram at that time and it was very easy to accurately dispense the chosen dose.

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Brook Hines's avatar
Brook Hines
6d

i cottoned on to BIRD’s work as it was happening. thank you for sharing the proceedings report again!

this was my message to peers who work with the public: take ivm as prophylaxis and keep around in case of active c19. it’s the highest benefit, lowest risk intervention out there, and governments KNEW it.

i learned a LOT about the interest-alignments of group that pretend to support ‘frontline workers.’

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