Did you know ivermectin was recommended for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in February 2021?
Held during lockdown at the height of COVID pandemonium, the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development meeting is arguably the most significant meeting of 2021.
It could - and should - have stopped the experimental COVID vaccine roll out in its tracks.
The British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) panel’s recommendation in favour of ivermectin was the product of a collaborative philanthropic effort involving an international group of health and other professionals and academics, and members of the public. Based on the evidence, its findings and recommendation were largely common sense.
Here is a link to the unedited recording. (When watching, try to remember the prevailing mood and circumstances wherever you were in February 2021.)
The key output of this meeting was the BIRD Proceedings Document.
You can download this document below:
With COVID shenanigans finally bubbling up into the broader public awareness, I will be sharing more on what we knew and did in 2021 to counter official misinformation soon.
I watched Dr Mobeen Syed on youtube for reporting on the pandemic times Real Gold Standard Evidence for covid treatments - the results from Real Doctors treating Real People sick with covid.
This Real Gold Standard Evidence rapidly supported the use of ivermectin as an important part of a mix of generic prescription and over the counter drugs and nutraceuticals for use in the treatment of covid.
I sent out an email "buy" recommendation for tubes of Durvet Ivermectin "horse" Paste on Aug 10, 2020 when Tractor Supply in the US had ivermectin on sale for 2 tubes for $5.00 - that was less than 2 1/2 cents per milligram at that time and it was very easy to accurately dispense the chosen dose.
i cottoned on to BIRD’s work as it was happening. thank you for sharing the proceedings report again!
this was my message to peers who work with the public: take ivm as prophylaxis and keep around in case of active c19. it’s the highest benefit, lowest risk intervention out there, and governments KNEW it.
i learned a LOT about the interest-alignments of group that pretend to support ‘frontline workers.’