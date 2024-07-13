This is the second instalment of a three-part series by my guest author Janine Gallizia. To read Part 1, click here.

If ACE2 is not the SARS-CoV-2 receptor, as posited in Part 1, why is there a cascade of symptoms resembling ACE2 deficiency in Covid-19 patients? Get Well Fast author Janine Gallizia offers a clear and compelling hypothesis in this next instalment. Read on!

Part 2: The Inhibitor

By Janine Gallizia

As we saw in Part 1, in early 2020 the ACE2 receptor was proposed as the main site of viral entry allowing SARS-CoV-2 to infiltrate human cells.

Scientists proposed this primarily for two reasons: firstly, ACE2 was believed to be the compatible cell receptor for the first SARS-CoV (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) viral outbreak that originated in Foshan, Guangdong province in China, in November 2002. The first SARS-CoV epidemic occurred from November 2002 to July 2003, and mostly affected countries in Asia, including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore. When the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a similar viral outbreak on March 11, 2020, sparked by a similar coronavirus in nearby Wuhan, Hubei Province in China, just 650km (400 miles) from Foshan, a series of parallels were logically drawn.

