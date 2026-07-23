I recommend viewing the short videos by Stonehenge Dronescapes of this amazing and mysterious phenomenon. Crop circles are a increasingly frequent source of great excitement among people in Wiltshire county, where theses often huge pictograms seem to be occuring most commonly between the ancient energetic sites of Avebury and Stonehenge.

Here are a few images borrowed from Stonehenge Dronescapes, which you can click on to view their stunning and comprehensive Youtube videos of this remarkable land art.

July 21, 2026, Foxhill, Nr Swindon

July 18, 2026, Roundway Hill, Nr Devizes

July 18, 2026, Roundway Hill, Nr Devizes

3rd week of July, 2026, Etchilhampton Hill

July 11, Roundway Hill, Nr Devizes

One Youtube viewer @markolivermusic wrote: Wonderful! Dearly needed in these times. Art, beauty, magic, hope!.

I couldn’t agree more. When I see such unsolicited and magical beauty, I cannot help but trust that everything will be ok in the end. There is so much we do not know but we are growing wiser by the minute, learning that there is more to life and our existence here than meets the eye.

Please do subscribe and support Stonehenge Dronescapes Youtube channel so they can keep bringing us this great and mysterious land ART.

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