A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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John Pearse's avatar
John Pearse
12hEdited

Thanks for this. The Swiss writer Armin Risi comments on this in his 2019 book "Ihr seid Lichtwesen" ("You are beings of light", a bible quotation) as follows:

"über ihren Zweck können wir nur Mutmaßungen anstellen. ... Bei der großen Mehrzahl von Piktogrammen, die von lichtvollen Intelligenzen stammen, sehen wir die Schönheit und die Unaufdringlichkeit in schon fast spielerischer Form. Die plausibelste Erklärung ist, dass die Piktogramme Spuren von Energieformen sind, die - wie eine energetische Akupunktur - der Heilung des Planeten und der Vorbereitung auf seine Höherschwingung dienen. Die großen Monokulturfelder werden als "Akupunkturorte" gewählt, um im sichtbaren Bereich Abdrücke hinterlassen zu können, als Botschaft für die Menschen, die "Augen haben um zu sehen",

i.e.

"We can only speculate about their purpose. ... In the vast majority of pictograms originating from intelligent enlightened beings, we see beauty and subtlety expressed in an almost playful form. The most plausible explanation is that the pictograms are traces of energy forms that—like energetic acupuncture—serve to heal the planet and prepare it for its higher vibration. The large monoculture fields are chosen as “acupuncture points” in order to leave visible imprints, as a message for people who “have eyes to see”.

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Madhava Setty, MD's avatar
Madhava Setty, MD
11h

Thank you, Tess, for bringing this to your audience. My wife's friends were in Avebury earlier this month and confirmed all of this. One has to be maniacally committed to sealing shut one's eyes and mind to remain unaware of the fact that magical things are occurring all around us on the planet right now.

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