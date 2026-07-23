CROP CIRCLES: Land ART extraordinaire
An unprecedented number of crop circles have appeared in the SouthWest of England this month
I recommend viewing the short videos by Stonehenge Dronescapes of this amazing and mysterious phenomenon. Crop circles are a increasingly frequent source of great excitement among people in Wiltshire county, where theses often huge pictograms seem to be occuring most commonly between the ancient energetic sites of Avebury and Stonehenge.
Here are a few images borrowed from Stonehenge Dronescapes, which you can click on to view their stunning and comprehensive Youtube videos of this remarkable land art.
One Youtube viewer @markolivermusic wrote: Wonderful! Dearly needed in these times. Art, beauty, magic, hope!.
I couldn’t agree more. When I see such unsolicited and magical beauty, I cannot help but trust that everything will be ok in the end. There is so much we do not know but we are growing wiser by the minute, learning that there is more to life and our existence here than meets the eye.
Please do subscribe and support Stonehenge Dronescapes Youtube channel so they can keep bringing us this great and mysterious land ART.
A Better Way is best journeyed with a healthy body, questioning mind and courageous heart. Thanks for co-creating it with us!
Thanks for this. The Swiss writer Armin Risi comments on this in his 2019 book "Ihr seid Lichtwesen" ("You are beings of light", a bible quotation) as follows:
"über ihren Zweck können wir nur Mutmaßungen anstellen. ... Bei der großen Mehrzahl von Piktogrammen, die von lichtvollen Intelligenzen stammen, sehen wir die Schönheit und die Unaufdringlichkeit in schon fast spielerischer Form. Die plausibelste Erklärung ist, dass die Piktogramme Spuren von Energieformen sind, die - wie eine energetische Akupunktur - der Heilung des Planeten und der Vorbereitung auf seine Höherschwingung dienen. Die großen Monokulturfelder werden als "Akupunkturorte" gewählt, um im sichtbaren Bereich Abdrücke hinterlassen zu können, als Botschaft für die Menschen, die "Augen haben um zu sehen",
i.e.
"We can only speculate about their purpose. ... In the vast majority of pictograms originating from intelligent enlightened beings, we see beauty and subtlety expressed in an almost playful form. The most plausible explanation is that the pictograms are traces of energy forms that—like energetic acupuncture—serve to heal the planet and prepare it for its higher vibration. The large monoculture fields are chosen as “acupuncture points” in order to leave visible imprints, as a message for people who “have eyes to see”.
Thank you, Tess, for bringing this to your audience. My wife's friends were in Avebury earlier this month and confirmed all of this. One has to be maniacally committed to sealing shut one's eyes and mind to remain unaware of the fact that magical things are occurring all around us on the planet right now.