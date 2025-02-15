We are pleased to announce the launch of a brand-new blood testing area on the World Council for Health website dedicated to many different forms of testing to give you insights into your general health. This new initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to empower you to take control of your health.



Specialised blood tests can provide early insights into potential deficiencies, imbalances, or underlying conditions, helping you make informed decisions. By tracking key biomarkers, you can better manage your health and prevent issues before they become more serious.

What’s New?

AVAILABLE NOW – Covid-19 Antibody Testing: Monitor your body’s response to recent health events and gain insights into potential impacts on your immune system.

COMING SOON – Spike Protein Testing: Understand your levels of spike protein found in both viruses and vaccines. Spike protein binds to cells and triggers inflammation potentially damaging organs and leading to long-term health issues like cardiovascular, neurological and respiratory disorders.

COMING SOON – Vitamin B12 Testing: Understand your levels of this essential nutrient and how it may be influencing your overall health.

More tests to help you take charge of your health will be added in the near future.

Covid-19 Antibody Testing: NOW AVAILABLE!

FAQ

Why should I test?

For reassurance and peace of mind if you may be concerned about any of the following:

A recent Covid infection

Persistent illnesses post-vaccination

Unexplained illnesses or health deterioration since an infection

Shedding effects from contacts

To understand your personal requirement to detox if affected

What does the test detect?

The test detects antibodies from COVID-19 due to natural immunity, vaccination, or shedding. The results are shown as amounts per millilitre of blood. For any result showing more than 1000 ml, a detox is recommended.

I thought lots of antibodies were a good thing? Why should I detox if I have more than 1000 units/ml in my blood?

A detox may be needed to help restore balance and remove any leftover immune materials, like antibodies or cellular waste that have accumulated in response the either a Covid infection, shedding or an injection. This would also help prevent your immune system becoming stressed or overloaded. Persistent immune responses (such as high antibody levels) can be linked to chronic inflammation in the body.

How does the Covid-19 Antibody test work?



The test will arrive in the post; it is a simple finger prick blood test. Simply carry out the test, seal and return.

How To Test for Covid-19 Antibodies

Get Your Covid-19 Antibody Test

Click the appropriate button below to get your Covid-19 antibody testing kit

UK Testing Kit – Medichecks

USA Testing Kit – LabCorp

Other Considerations

Data Concerns

Data privacy is a common concern and a valid consideration. Currently labs are the most accurate option despite concerns. With this in mind, WCH recommends emailing the lab to request that your data be removed and destroyed after results are provided.

Alternative Tests

WCH has researched many labs/test providers. While we would prefer to recommend an independent lab/tester, there are currently very few places offering this service and private tests are often expensive and may not be accessible to all. Quick action via affordable lab tests is therefore recommended.

If any independent labs become known to us, we will amend this page accordingly. If you are aware of any testing facilities not listed here, please let us know at info@worldcouncilforhealth.org

The Detox & Wellbeing Study is an online, pioneering, people-led research survey working with the finest minds in evidence-based analysis.

Your participation will help you and others, as your feedback will help us identify the most effective protocols.

For more information, please click the button below

Join THE DETOX & WELLBEING STUDY

Further Resources

Detox and Wellbeing Companion Guide:

https://shop.worldcouncilforhealth.org/shop/detox-and-wellbeing-companion-guide-digital-download/

Join the Detox Study:

https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/research-project-1-the-wch-detox-wellbeing-study/

Spike Protein Detox Guide:

https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/spike-protein-detox-guide/

There’s a better way!