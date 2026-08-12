WCH is a decentralising people-powered organisation. Read on to learn what our WCH Country Councils have been up to recently. This latest bulletin includes updates from the Netherlands, France, UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Scandinavia and Brazil.

WCH Netherlands

Following the successful health congress in Baarlo (Limburg) last year, Health Congress 2026, Towards a Healthy Society, took place in Groningen on 31 May. Hosted by Dr Berber Pieksma, WCH Netherlands, this second conference introduced ways to make society healthier, more humane and more loving. Topics included consciousness and healing, the biochemistry of feelings, pharmacovigilance and public health, trauma therapy, Digital ID, the blackmail pyramid and an alternative state system.

Speakers included Emeritus Professor of Experimental Immunology Pierre Capel, lawyer Meike Terhorst, and independent data analyst Wouter Aukema.

You can access and watch videos of the conference from the WCH Netherlands website or via the conference website.

A Case Before the Dutch Courts

On 14 July 2023, Dutch lawyers Arno van Kessel and Peter Stassen initiated civil proceedings on behalf of seven individuals who allege that they were harmed by the COVID-19 mRNA injection campaign. The defendants named include the State of the Netherlands, Bill Gates, former Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Dutch officials involved in Covid-era policy.

All court documents, submissions and supporting materials are publicly available through https://www.rechtoprecht.online.

The response of the Dutch authorities to this legitimate legal challenge was to accuse van Kessel of terrorism against the Dutch State and detain him for nearly nine months in solitary confinement in the Netherlands’ highest security prison. He was released in February 2026 under electronic tagging and is reportedly no longer permitted to practice law. The Dutch State has produced no evidence to support the charges against him.

In an open letter to The Office of the Public Prosecutor, The Hague/The Netherlands, WCH is calling for a lawful, independent investigation of the allegations raised in the Dutch proceedings and for international legal professionals to examine whether comparable proceedings should be initiated in their own jurisdictions.

WCH International Country Councils have formally declared their unconditional support for the Dutch case against the defendants.

You can read the statement and open letter here.

WCH France

WCH was a partner of the 10th ICNM World Congress & Expo on Integrative and Naturopathic Medicine held in Paris in July 10-11. This landmark congress brought together an exceptional international community of health professionals, experts, organisations and innovators. Delegates explored some of the most pressing health challenges of our time, including metabolic health and weight management, brain and mental health, chronic disease, pain management and integrative approaches to cancer care.

The partnership between WCH and ICNM brought together two international organisations sharing a commitment to empower individuals and communities to take a more active role in their health and to advance prevention, education, health sovereignty and informed choice.

The event provided an important platform for the expanding international Better Way Movement, connecting its vision with ICNM’s community of healthcare professionals and organisations.

British Isles News

An Update on BIRD/WCH Submission to UK Metropolitan Police

In 2021, Mark Sexton, a retired British police officer, put a case of misconduct and malfeasance against senior political figures in relation to Covid-19 interventions to the UK Metropolitan Police. His allegations were supported by evidence from WCH and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) group. The police refused to investigate and it later emerged that they were not allowed to receive evidence on Covid or the Covid vaccines.

We can now report that the police force has a new investigating officer and the case is being reopened. Dr Tess Lawrie, convenor of the BIRD group meetings in 2021, has re-submitted crucial early evidence of official misconduct and malfeasance in relation to UK Covid policies. We will keep you updated on any developments.

USA News

Datacentre Protests in the USA

Organisations and communities across the USA are fighting against the rapid datacentre roll out. Earlier in July, datacentre opponents held 142 protests across 42 different states due to concerns about energy and water consumption, rising utility bills and community impacts. New York has become the first state to suspend the construction of large datacentres for a year, while the state addresses issues of energy consumption and environmental impact. Read more about opposition to datacentres in the USA here.

What You Need to Know About Datacentres

Hakeem Anwar, a software engineer from Above Phone based in the USA, joined WCH’s Dr Tess Lawrie, Christof Plothe DO and Dr Mark Trozzi in the latest episode of Better Way Today (now on Youtube) looking at the subject of Datacentres. In this eye-opening conversation, Hakeem breaks down what you need to know about the infrastructure powering the surveillance economy, the electromagnetic footprint of server farms and why decentralizing your digital life matters more now than ever.

Hakeem also walks through practical steps to reclaim your digital sovereignty, including the Above Phone, a de-googled device built for privacy and freedom from corporate tracking. Hakeem is offering a special discount off de-googled phones and other devices for WCH and the Better Way Today audience. Click the image to access:

Read Hakeem’s very accessible report on AI and data centres here.

Watch the recording on Better Way TV here:

WCH USA New England and Kentucky

Bretigne Shaffer from WCH New England & Kentucky has been interviewed by Meryl Nass for Children’s Health Defence TV. Bretigne, who has been working on health freedom issues for the past 11 years, shares her thoughts on the regulatory state with respect to food and healthcare and suggests ways to push back at the legislative level. You can watch the interview here:

Bretigne was also a speaker at the recent Better Way Conference in Rhode Island. Her presentation opened with an examination of the problems in healthcare and their root cause. She continued with a discussion of the practical steps that could be taken to build functioning systems alongside the current, dysfunctional one.

You can watch her presentation on building parallel solutions in health care from within a broken system here:

News From Oceania Region

Australian’s Mindful Nurse, Nurse Lucinda van Buuren, has been interviewed by Maria Zeee on the Daily Pulse. Lucinda explains how the World Health Organisation (WHO) is working through a complex web of WHO Collaborating Centres in countries from all over the world to advance Agenda 2030.

You can watch the recording here:

A Better Way in New Zealand

Dr Tess Lawrie has been interviewed by Paul Brennan for Reality Check Radio, a leading independent media platform in New Zealand. Dr Lawrie discusses the Better Way movement, launched this year, that encourages people to build stronger, more self-reliant communities rather than relying on governments or global institutions.

You can listen to the recording here:

Japan

A national rally against the globalist agenda and the WHO Pandemic Treaty took place in Tokyo on 8 May. Three events were held consecutively, led by the organising committee. A morning lecture and meeting at a hall in Yotsuya brought together experts and practitioners from a wide range of fields, as well as representatives from self-governing groups and small and medium-sized businesses. This was followed in the afternoon by a 1.7 km procession down the main street, ending with a rally in front of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Despite censorship and it being held on a weekday, the rally was a resounding success, garnering broad support from the general public. WCH & Better Way movement representatives from Japan participated in the event.

You can watch the street rally in front of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare here:

A Lantern event honouring Japanese tradition and culture is scheduled for August 15, 2026, led by Japanese historian and author Chikatsu Hayashi.

WCH Scandinavia

Nine children in Denmark have been awarded compensation for injuries following Covid-19 vaccines. This has been reported in several media outlets including Berlingske Tidende.

There are many people who have sought compensation for injuries following Covid-19 from the Patient Complaints Board but most of these claims have been denied. One injured party who has received a rejection of compensation from the Patient Complaints Board has given permission for Dr Jeanne Rungby of WCH Scandinavia, to read and examine the Board’s decision.

You can read Dr Rungby’s detailed analysis here:

The article and extensive reference documentation can be used freely by lawyers representing patients injured by Covid-19 mRNA vaccines as part of their evidence.

WCH Brazil News

Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, acknowledges that e-SUS Notifica, operated by the Ministry of Health, was not integrated with VigiMed, Anvisa’s system, or VigiBase, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) global database.

According to Anvisa, this fragmentation compromised national and international vaccine safety monitoring and created significant gaps in the transmission of Brazilian vaccine pharmacovigilance data to the WHO.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a high number of reports of post-vaccination events were recorded exclusively in e-SUS Notifica (a digital platform used for registering immunizations, managing vaccination data and reporting respiratory illnesses), that lacked the capability to export them according to the required international standard.

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