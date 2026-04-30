World Council for health is a decentralising people-powered organisation. Here are some items shared and discussed by international members at recent council meetings.

WCH British Isles

There has been great feedback following the group’s recent free online programme on mental health with many people reporting positive results. ‘Skills, not Frills’ featured guest experts sharing effective, practical tools to help people manage and master their minds. Modalities on offer included Mindfulness-Based Inner Re-patterning (MBIR) for trauma and anxiety, the emotional freedom technique (EFT), laughter yoga and a sound bath.

WCH British Isles will be holding more online events and wants to grow the community. We’ll let you know when we have further details. You can follow and subscribe to WCH British Isles on Substack here.

Digital ID News from the British Isles: Rallies were held on Saturday 25 April in London, Edinburgh, and Cardiff to protest against digital ID. Together Declaration supporters rallying in Trafalgar Square demanded the government scrap digital ID and defend civil liberties. Speakers at the London event included Alan Miller, Bev Turner and Montgomery Toms. The relatively low turn out at the London event was notable.

It’s not too late to have your say on digital ID. The UK government’s consultation on a proposed national digital ID system is open until 12.30 pm on 5 May 2026.

Together Declaration has a helpful guide to the consultation with suggested responses. You can find out more here.

Caribbean News

WCH Bermuda

Several weeks ago, WCH Bermuda had a tent at a family-orientated community fair called Bermuda Saving Lives Festival. Group representatives answered questions from the public and provided an introduction to the Better Way movement. Members routinely refer people to the Spike Protein Detox Guide as well as the WCH website.

Many people on the island are health conscious and are encouraged that an international clinical group addresses health differently to the allopathic narratives.

WCH St Lucia

WCH St Lucia was officially launched in November 2025 at the Music and Truth Festival in association with the Iyanola Community for the Advancement of Rastafari and has been strengthening its network with other like-minded organisations. Members have held meetings with St Lucia’s Herbal Cooperative and will be representing WCH on the medical uses of cannabis, as well as other plants that flourish in the region that have health benefits little known or used in the wider world. The Herbal Cooperative spokesman, Pancho Andre De Cares, shares recent news in this post:

Dr Tess Lawrie has been a guest on 246 Bajan Vibes Radio, a popular Caribbean radio station speaking with SugarD about the Better Way Movement and introducing Community Assemblies.

Did you know…

WCH Canada

Independent journalist Naomi Wolf and WCH Canada’s Dr Mark Trozzi were guests on Ask Dr. Drew hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, a well-known media personality and physician. Naomi Wolf discussed a new media narrative on Covid, ongoing revelations from the Pfizer Papers and RFK Jr.’s fight against federal health bureaucrats. Dr Trozzi, a veteran emergency doctor who taught trauma medicine in multiple medical schools until the launch of Covid-19, discussed the alarming realities of the Covid-19 injections, autopsy reports on myocarditis and why the medical establishment continues to push outdated solutions.

You can listen to the podcast here:

https://podcasthealth.com/podcast/mutated-cicada-covid-variant-sparks-summer-panic-but-is-the-risk-real-w-naomi-wolf-dr-mark-trozzi-ask-dr-drew-ep-614/

You can watch the interview here:

Let’s Stick Together: WCH’s “Safe and Effective” Campaign

Country councils are taking part in the Safe and Effective sticker campaign, to raise awareness of the harms of the Covid injections in their countries. The sticker asks:

‘Was it safe? Was it effective?’

The Let’s Stick Together sticker campaign is a fun and easy way to take action, create visibility and start important conversations. A scannable QR code on the sticker links to a page of gentle information that helps people answer the questions and wake up to the harms caused. Most importantly, it shows them that there are simple steps that can be taken to boost the body’s natural cleansing process and restore health and wellbeing.

Stickers have been found in central areas of Amsterdam, as well as on ski lifts and cabs in ski resorts in Austria! We can see when and where stickers are accessed in our website analytics, and visitors to this webpage reside far and wide! It is very heartening to see so many wanting to learn more about the Covid injections and what they can do to ameliorate their risks.

To read more about the campaign, click the image below to the campaign landing page:

Need your own stickers? You can get them here .

Responsible sticker-ing only is encouraged!

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WCH USA New England and Kentucky

A congressional bill that would let federal agencies and telecom companies override the objections of communities and fast-track the installation of cell towers wherever they want has, for now, been postponed.

There has been considerable opposition to the American Broadband Deployment Act of 2026 by many groups across America including WCH New England & Kentucky.

You can read more about this here:

Better Way Conference NEWS:

Preparations are ongoing for the WCH New England Conference in May 30/31 entitled Co-creating New Health Solutions: A Better Way for the USA! Panel briefings with the 30+ esteemed speakers and popular hosts are being held where they decide their talk titles, presentation requirements and production details are shared with them, and we make sure everyone knows our better way terms of engagement too! Here they are FYI, notably for the context; We value different perspectives AND act in honour and do no harm, among others.

KINDLY NOTE: Early Bird ticket prices for in-person and virtual tickets end on May 5th. You can check out the amazing line up and get your tickets A.S.A.P.

*Get an extra 10% off with the code LAWRIE10.

Tess will be interviewing Dr Mark Brody, Steering Committee member of WCH USA New England about his vision for the Rhode Island Better Way Conference soon. Look out for this post!

News from WCH Singapore

BioNTech will be shutting down its mRNA vaccine manufacturing plant in Singapore. The company has been dealing with declining revenues since the height of the pandemic and is cutting costs and focusing on research. The facility is expected to close by the end of February 2027.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/biontech-close-tuas-covid-vaccine-manufacturing-plant-february-2027-6033291?

The WHO is partnering with Temasek, an investment firm owned by the Singapore government linked to BioNTech, Gavi and the Gates Foundation, to roll out ‘interoperable digital health wallets.’ Beginning with digital international certificates of vaccination or prophylaxis, the initiative will be piloted in the 11 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to develop a model for potential export to other countries.

You can find out more from our CHD partners here. Click the image to access CHD’s article:

On Digital ID…

Ahead of the globalist game, WCH has been campaigning against digital ID since 2023 and has a policy brief showcasing aspects of the process of digitalisation that negatively impact health, essential human rights and democracy. It discusses radiation-based wireless technology (including 5G), the impacts of digital technology on mental health and explains the threats emanating from the surveillance economy, digital ID, a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and the idea of a cashless society. You can download it here:

A Make Europe Healthy Again Event (MEHA) held at the European Parliament in March discussed the topic of digital ID. Representatives from WCH Estonia attended the session. You can watch the recording here in English, German, French, Italian and Spanish:

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/streaming/?event=20260304-1630-SPECIAL-OTHER

WCH Netherlands

WCH Netherlands will be holding a health congress on 31 May in Groningen. More info will follow in the next edition of Country Council Spotlight.

There’s a Better Way! Thanks for co-creating it together with individuals aligned with WCH & Better Way ethos around the world. And a big thank you for your support. If you are able to make a donation today it would help us a lot with our mission!

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