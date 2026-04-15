Did you know that WCH has initiated over 30 country councils, plus regional representation, with more in the 2026 pipeline? Unique yet united, each country council stands for a Better Way, empowered by shared knowledge on health, freedom and self-governance.

Council representatives have a wide range of professions and skills. Everyone is dedicated to co-creating new ways of living and working that promote health and well-being. Each week, representatives meet online to discuss council initiatives, activities and events in their countries and communities.

What unites us across nations, culture, religion and historical barriers? We all agree with the Better Way principles and do our best to abide by them.

We thought you might like to know something of what they have been up to lately:

Selected Highlights

Members from WCH Scandinavia and WCH Australia, Dr Jeanne Rungby and Lucinda van Buuren, together with two other leading experts from Switzerland and Germany have taken part in a special episode of Better Way Today looking at the critical subject of Bioweapons and Biolabs.

This fascinating discussion exposes the WHO’s network of collaborator laboratories and the war over biological control.

You can watch the recording now:

USA

WCH in partnership with WCH New England and Kentucky are continuing preparations for the Better Way Conference, taking place May 30-31 in Rhode Island.

Co-creating New Health Systems, A Better Way for the USA, is a unique two-day event featuring many well-known speakers who will discuss solutions to the challenges faced within the American healthcare system. What happens in the USA affects us all. Fortunately the event will be live-streamed for those who cannot make it in person, and early bird tickets to the online event are on sale now from as little as $30. Here’s a little promo video from me about the event!

You can find out much more here:

France

WCH France has joined forces with leading French alternative health associations to lobby the government over a policy that mandates 11 vaccines on children under the age of 2 years. Vaccinations are a condition for state school attendance, but many parents want to be free to make informed decisions about their children’s health without government compulsion.

WCH France has joined forces with the ICNM World Congress and will launch the Better Way Movement during the 10th ICNM World Congress & Expo on integrative and naturopathic medicine in Paris on 10-11 July. There will be representatives from 55 countries at this world leading conference. I am honoured to be giving the keynote address. You can find out more about the conference here:

An interview with Dr Tess Lawrie has been published as a major article in the French Naturelles Magazine. You can read the English translation of the article here:

Ireland

In Ireland, WCH is planning to collaborate with the Natural Women’s Council (NWC). NWC is a grassroots organisation in Ireland, dedicated to protecting the well-being of children, women and families.

The group started campaigning in the Covid era but over the past few years has been working in the education sector becoming the leading group in Ireland for campaigning against radical ideologies and sexualisation of children in classrooms. NWC, led by the inspirational Jana Lunden, will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to WCH.

You can find out more about Ireland’s Natural Women’s Council here:

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The Netherlands

In The Netherlands, the documentary ‘De Stilte Schreeuwt’ (’The Silence Screams’) directed by Frank de Rooij, premiered on 9 April at the iconic Pathe Tuschinski cinema in Amsterdam. This focuses on excess mortality, possible vaccine-related injuries and questions that the filmmakers think are not being sufficiently addressed by the mainstream media.

Members from WCH Netherlands attended the event organised by LightHouse TV. You can access the original Dutch version of the film below and we will let you know if this important documentary becomes available in other languages.

Japan

Worry about increasing restrictions placed on food and farming is widespread and no more so than in Japan. In Japan, the Reiwa Farmers’ Uprising took place again this year on 29 March, with farmers marching from Aoyama Park to Harajuku and Yoyogi Park.

Those marching were calling for income compensation for farmers to protect the agricultural sector. There were also calls for the continued availability of domestically produced agricultural products for the next generation. WCH & Better Way movement representatives from Japan participated in the event.

Other News from Japan: A National Rally against the Globalist Agenda and the WHO Pandemic Treaty will take place in Tokyo on May 8th.

App translated: “What Is “Self-Reliant Japan”?

To protect our lives, the public must prepare for the “next pandemic.” We need a bedrock of civil disobedience that refuses to comply with erroneous mandates imposed by the government and other authorities. By fostering nationwide connections of spirit, awareness, and information, pooling our wisdom, and striving for self-reliance in areas such as healthcare and food, we will lay the foundation for a Japan that stands up to globalism. We call this “Self-Reliant Japan” (also known as “Self-Reliant Japanese Citizens”). As a venue for the Japanese people to break down barriers, share a common vision, and collaborate and unite; as a venue for a powerful expression of will; and as a venue to expand our base of supporters and spread our message, we will hold a National Rally on May 8.

We are urgently seeking volunteers! We are recruiting staff for the May 8 National Rally and individuals willing to take action to realize Self-Reliant Japan.

・Those who can assist on the day of or the day before the May 8 National Rally

・Those who can assist with public relations activities such as social media posts, flyering, and leaflet distribution

・Those capable of designing flyers, managing and editing the website, and creating/editing photos and videos

・Those who can lend equipment and materials for the event

・Those capable of performing general administrative tasks

・Those with connections to various organizations and individuals

・Those with specialized skills

For volunteer applications and inquiries, please contact the following:

May 8 Executive Committee

Jiritsu-nippon@protonmail.com

Meet at Shiba Park Assembly Plaza. Disperse in front of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Hibiya Park.”

Join the growing movement of empowered people and communities taking back control of their health and wellbeing around the world. It’s called the Better Way movement.

For more information about country councils and to express an interest in launching a council where you are, please email countrycouncils@worldcouncilforhealth.org

To volunteer with an existing council, please email viv@worldcouncilforhealth.org for more details.

There’s a Better Way! Please co-create it together with us!

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