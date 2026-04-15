A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
21mEdited

Though I have been active as an NPO volunteer in Japan for over 40 years, I still have trouble staying connected at the grassroots level. Part of the reason is that the education system here tends to steer people towards respecting the current social profile of others, rather than any accrued social currency from long-term commitments.

Here, for example, is me ... at an anti-WHO protest in Hibiya a couple of years ago (in my Arrest Fauci t-shirt). Despite the tens of thousands who showed up, and some good conversations with like-minded Japanese, none of those conversations turned into lasting relationships.

https://imagekit.io/dashboard/media-library/detail/69e06bee5c7cd75eb8c5afe8

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Murray Thrasher's avatar
Murray Thrasher
15h

Sounds like the WEF with no elected representation and they are concerned about global and local affairs! Give me a break!

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