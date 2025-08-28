At this year’s CONBRAIM Congress in São Luis, Brazil, I had the privilege of meeting Dr. Cicero Coimbra, a neurologist and medical researcher whose work demands urgent, science-driven change in how we understand and treat autism.

Dr. Coimbra brings critical insights into the biological and environmental roots of the growing crisis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Hearing his research and clinical accounts of the reality of the autism epidemic and the impact it has on families with an autistic child or adult moved me to tears.

At CONBRAIM 13-16th August 2025, Dr. Coimbra also spoke about successes treating Autism with the COIMBRA Protocol

Dr. Coimbra presented a compelling case that autism is not merely a neuro-developmental variation to be passively accepted, but a debilitating, organic disorder with inflammatory and autoimmune underpinnings, and one that is increasing at an alarming rate worldwide. We need to face this fact openly and honestly!

It is time to honestly confront the true causes of autism

With meticulous analysis and reference to both historical and emerging scientific literature, Dr. Coimbra confronts the dominant narrative that attributes the rise in autism diagnoses to improved awareness and broader diagnostic criteria. Instead, he calls for an evidence-based reevaluation of autism’s causes, particularly through the lens of environmental triggers, using the well-established Bradford Hill criteria for assessing causality. he rightly argues that there is an urgent need to identify and mitigate these triggers to prevent further harm, especially in light of the soaring social, educational, and economic toll being felt by parents and communities around the world.

One of the most thoroughly examined elements of his work is the link between autism and components found in childhood vaccines—specifically aluminium-based adjuvants. Dr. Coimbra does not enter this conversation lightly. He anchors his reasoning in peer-reviewed research, dose-response analyses, global epidemiological data, and clinical experience, calling for honest scientific discourse rather than ideological dismissal.

Dr. Coimbra brings much-needed depth and urgency to the conversation on autism. In a field where circular logic and institutional inertia dominate, his approach is a call to scientific integrity, open dialogue, and above all, proactive action to protect future generations from countless toxic vaccines.

I encourage you to explore his work for yourself. Below is a link to his editorial series, where he lays out his findings and recommendations in detail:

Visit Dr. Cicero Coimbra's Editorial Series on Autism

Find Out More About Dr. Coimbra and his Autism Treatment Protocol.

If you know families affected by autism, you might wish to buy the World Council for Health guide called Autism: New Horizons.

With the World Council for Health, there is a better way!