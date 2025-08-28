A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

​There is NO Science that shows Vaccines Cause Autism....

EXCEPT in ALL THESE Government Published Studies which show Vaccines Cause Autism

Supreme Court rules vaccines are unavoidably unsafe

¨The Supreme Court has ruled vaccines are "unavoidably unsafe." Vaccines contain mercury, formaldehyde, aluminum, polysorbate 80, cell lines from aborted fetuses, tissue from hamsters, dog kidneys, monkeys, peanut oil adjuvants and much more. Would you put this in your child's orange juice? No! Allowing hazardous material injections into their children's bloodstreams has caused untold grief for tens of thousands of parents.¨

https://www.hutchnews.com/story/opinion/letters/2016/09/22/supreme-court-rules-vaccines-are/20986870007/

© 2025 Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD
