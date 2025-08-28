Compelling scientific evidence that vaccines currently used worldwide cause Autism Spectrum Disorder was presented at CONBRAIM in Brazil this month
Expert Brazilian neurologist and researcher, Professor Cicero Coimbra, says it is urgent that we acknowledge that vaccines cause Autism and put a stop to childhood vaccination
At this year’s CONBRAIM Congress in São Luis, Brazil, I had the privilege of meeting Dr. Cicero Coimbra, a neurologist and medical researcher whose work demands urgent, science-driven change in how we understand and treat autism.
Dr. Coimbra brings critical insights into the biological and environmental roots of the growing crisis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Hearing his research and clinical accounts of the reality of the autism epidemic and the impact it has on families with an autistic child or adult moved me to tears.
Dr. Coimbra presented a compelling case that autism is not merely a neuro-developmental variation to be passively accepted, but a debilitating, organic disorder with inflammatory and autoimmune underpinnings, and one that is increasing at an alarming rate worldwide. We need to face this fact openly and honestly!
It is time to honestly confront the true causes of autism
With meticulous analysis and reference to both historical and emerging scientific literature, Dr. Coimbra confronts the dominant narrative that attributes the rise in autism diagnoses to improved awareness and broader diagnostic criteria. Instead, he calls for an evidence-based reevaluation of autism’s causes, particularly through the lens of environmental triggers, using the well-established Bradford Hill criteria for assessing causality. he rightly argues that there is an urgent need to identify and mitigate these triggers to prevent further harm, especially in light of the soaring social, educational, and economic toll being felt by parents and communities around the world.
One of the most thoroughly examined elements of his work is the link between autism and components found in childhood vaccines—specifically aluminium-based adjuvants. Dr. Coimbra does not enter this conversation lightly. He anchors his reasoning in peer-reviewed research, dose-response analyses, global epidemiological data, and clinical experience, calling for honest scientific discourse rather than ideological dismissal.
Dr. Coimbra brings much-needed depth and urgency to the conversation on autism. In a field where circular logic and institutional inertia dominate, his approach is a call to scientific integrity, open dialogue, and above all, proactive action to protect future generations from countless toxic vaccines.
I encourage you to explore his work for yourself. Below is a link to his editorial series, where he lays out his findings and recommendations in detail:
Visit Dr. Cicero Coimbra's Editorial Series on Autism
Find Out More About Dr. Coimbra and his Autism Treatment Protocol.
If you know families affected by autism, you might wish to buy the World Council for Health guide called Autism: New Horizons. Doing so also helps supports our work to bring people trustworthy evidence-based information to inform healthy choices.
There is NO Science that shows Vaccines Cause Autism....
EXCEPT in ALL THESE Government Published Studies which show Vaccines Cause Autism
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3878266/
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21623535
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25377033
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24995277
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12145534
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21058170
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22099159
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3364648/
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17454560
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19106436
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3774468/
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3697751/
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21299355
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21907498
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11339848
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17674242
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21993250
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15780490
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12933322
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16870260
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19043938
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12142947
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24675092
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25198681
Supreme Court rules vaccines are unavoidably unsafe
¨The Supreme Court has ruled vaccines are "unavoidably unsafe." Vaccines contain mercury, formaldehyde, aluminum, polysorbate 80, cell lines from aborted fetuses, tissue from hamsters, dog kidneys, monkeys, peanut oil adjuvants and much more. Would you put this in your child's orange juice? No! Allowing hazardous material injections into their children's bloodstreams has caused untold grief for tens of thousands of parents.¨
https://www.hutchnews.com/story/opinion/letters/2016/09/22/supreme-court-rules-vaccines-are/20986870007/