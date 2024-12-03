If you missed yesterday's Better Way Today, don’t worry—you can still catch all the juicy highlights! The WCH team hosts these sessions live every two weeks FYI and we would love it if you joined us for the live show in future. We stream to the WCH website, X and Rumble.

Yesterday’s episode was hosted by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Christof Plothe DO, and me. We tackled some new and important actions you can take on the off-label use of COVID shots, discussed fake food and made some suggestions for Bill Gates, heard from homeopathic doctor Harry van der Zee about life-changing solutions for malaria, AIDS, and trauma in Africa, and more. Catch the replay now at World Council for Health!

The next Better Way Today session is on Monday 16th December at 7pm London, 2pm New York and 9pm Cape Town time. We hope you can make it. With a bit of luck, I will be demonstrating a new innovation called a snoopnicker. You won’t want to miss this!

Meanwhile, feel free to ponder whether a snoopnicker is:

A type of spade

A type of hat

A type of camera

A type of handkerchief

To support our work this Giving Tuesday…

Please become a monthly donor, a paid Substack subscriber, or check out our shop for ethical gifting this season! Our new seasonal greeting cards are here too—perfect for spreading love this holiday while defending health and sovereignty.

Share

Thank you for helping us make this world a better place!

For other affiliate coupons, visit WCH.

Share