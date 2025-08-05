This is a guest post by Prof. Dana Flavin. You can read more about Prof. Flavin's work on her website linked at the end of the article.

Changing the cancer narrative

Fifty years ago if someone had told me that cancer was reversible, I would have scoffed at them and said that they were insane. I thought then that a cancer diagnosis was a death sentence. We now know it does not have to be.

After reversing stage IV cancers over the years by implementing combinations of nutrients, off-label drugs, and diet, I am seeing that much of cancer reversal is in our own hands. It took me decades to test, research, implement and more to find the best combinations of anti-cancer therapies to help cancer patients. This is not rocket science just 50 years of daily researching the literature and seeing gradual improvements in my patients over time, as I delved deeper into the science behind what a cancer cell is and how it deceives our immune system.

What is a cancer cell?

To start with, cancer is an embryonic cell gone awry as it fights to survive. They are correct that it is a trophoblast, originally defined as the outer layer of cells in a blastocyte that provides nutrients to the embryo to help it to bind and grow in the uterine wall. But in cancer tissue, this cell is changed, mutated in order to feed itself, the cancer cell, rather than its original place in fetal development. This is why certain retinoids (Vitamin A derivatives) are helpful in cancer patients to help to attack the trophoblasts. Cannabis oil is also helpful here.

Detoxing from heavy metals

Cancer cells are very programmed and need to be inhibited at multiple sites. These cancer cells also contain many toxins, bacteria, viruses, heavy metals and more. This is why, for example, a metal detox is imperative for cancer patients, as the metals destroy the healthy frequencies coming from the mitochondria and cause DNA to continue to replicate. Exercise also helps to decrease heavy metals and additionally reduces the blood vessel growth to tumours (VEGF), as well as helping to sweat off toxins in the body. Interleukin 15, a very important support against cancer, is elevated with exercise and raises the immune system. Exercise also helps the mood, decrease depression and lower cortisol. Stress and depression feed cancers.

Dandelion, the little weed that refuses to die and will soon be widely recognised for its incredible medicinal properties

The role of diet

A proper diet is essential in cancer reversals. Many substances in food can stimulate tumour growth, including sugar, white flour, cow’s milk products, red meat and even chicken and turkey. Some of these are methionine-containing foods. Methionine feeds tumours. The wrong foods also change the pH and create acidity in and around tumours. This acidity allows fungi to grow and helps to feed tumours. Even the bacteria in our GI tract can go to a tumour and feed it methionine. That is why the good bacteria in the gut must be supported. Sauerkraut, kimchi and other cabbage fermented foods are excellent for improving our gastrointestinal anticancer bacteria. Additionally, probiotics and medications like ivermectin are helpful. They raise bacteroides, a good bacteria, and lower the fumicutes, the bad bacteria that feed tumour cells. Other bacteria that are important in cancer to help reverse the cancers, are Akkermansia and S. Bouldarii. They can be raised by foods or via supplementation.

Eliminating parasites

Many patients, unbeknownst to them, have parasitic infections lowering their immune system, therefore we incorporate antiparasitic medications including fenbendazole and mebendazole. They not only fight parasites, they also block the glutamine from feeding tumours. Fenbendazole additionally blocks the sugar receptors on the tumour cells (GLUT2).

The immune system can be elevated, additionally with low dose naltrexone (LDN, 4.5 mg) to reduce cells that will downregulate the immune system. LDN lowers the T suppressor cells, FOX P and Interleukin 10 ,which are immune suppressors. This allows our bodies to fight cancer more efficiently. Sometimes in treating cancer, we add a substance originally used in children with elevated lactic acid, dichloracetate, to block the anaerobic metabolism in cancers. This allows pyruvate to enter the tumour cells, reoxygenates the tumours, and prevent the cells from dividing.

The role of electromagnetic fields (EMF)

EMF (e.g. from mobile phones) and geopathic disturbances underground also effect tumour growth. That is why it is important to protect patients from these disturbances including reducing exposure by shutting off wifi, not carrying cell phones on on the body, protecting against cell phone towers, and more. One must avoid negative magnetic fields; thus, even sleeping with ones head to the south can represent additional stress for a cancer patient, whereas sleeping with one’s head to the north would have a reducing influence on tumour growth.

The role of water

In my practice, we make sure the water patients use in teas and juices is pure and healing. This means no fluoride and no heavy metals in the water, and that it is alkaline. Sometimes if the urine pH is too acidic we add some aluminium-free baking soda to the water to help the body stay alkaline.

Nature’s apothecary

Many herbs and even fruits and vegetables can work on cancer. One of these is oregano oil to lower the fungi surrounding tumours. Organic figs, red grapes, tangerines, eggplant, carrots, cruciferous vegetables etc. all fight cancer. One herb, Dandelion root, is excellent to help in many cancers to raise the immune system, as is red sage, or Danshen, from China, that repairs the mRNA in tumour cells.

What I have shared above, though it may be little known, is pure proven science derived from decades of reading, researching and testing. Thus we can now say, Cancer is reversible: WE NOW KNOW HOW!!!

WWW.Collmed.org

Note from Tess: Follow this link to see how many scientific articles have been written about dandelion and cancer, for example. If the dandelion “weeds” and herbs in our gardens fight cancer, this potentially poses quite a threat to the cancer drug industry. Might this be why glyphosate (Roundup) as a dandelion weedkiller and other biocides have been so widely promoted, I wonder…?

