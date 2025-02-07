WCH NURSING FEBRUARY 2025 NEWSLETTER

Join us for a WCH Nursing Introductory Zoom Session.

Come and learn the "WHY" WCH Nursing was formed and WCH Nursing's vision for a Better Way in Nursing and the World.

ZOOM ONE

Tuesday 11th February 7PM GMT / Wednesday 12th February 6AM AEDT

ZOOM TWO

Wednesday 19th February 7PM AEDT / Wednesday 19th February 8AM GMT

Meanwhile, you can visit our website: WCH Nursing - World Council for Health

WCH Nursing Strategy 2 is to educate on rights and self-determination. Please download our flyer and share with your community – What constitutes a Lawful State of Emergency here.

Do you want to understand PCR as a Diagnostic Test?

Come to the WCH PCR Workshop. Dr Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse, BVMS, MSc, PhD will help you expand your knowledge and understanding with PCR.

We look forward to co creating a Better Way in Nursing and the World.

In Freedom, Community, Integrity, Transparency and Empowerment,

Yours Sincerely,

Lucinda van Buuren RN

Founder / Co Ordinator WCH Nursing

