Calling Nurses All Around the World
There's now a Better Way for Nursing! Join WCH Nursing for a Better World.
WCH NURSING FEBRUARY 2025 NEWSLETTER
Join us for a WCH Nursing Introductory Zoom Session.
Come and learn the "WHY" WCH Nursing was formed and WCH Nursing's vision for a Better Way in Nursing and the World.
Tuesday 11th February 7PM GMT / Wednesday 12th February 6AM AEDT
Wednesday 19th February 7PM AEDT / Wednesday 19th February 8AM GMT
Meanwhile, you can visit our website: WCH Nursing - World Council for Health
WCH Nursing Strategy 2 is to educate on rights and self-determination. Please download our flyer and share with your community – What constitutes a Lawful State of Emergency here.
Do you want to understand PCR as a Diagnostic Test?
Come to the WCH PCR Workshop. Dr Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse, BVMS, MSc, PhD will help you expand your knowledge and understanding with PCR.
We look forward to co creating a Better Way in Nursing and the World.
In Freedom, Community, Integrity, Transparency and Empowerment,
Yours Sincerely,
Lucinda van Buuren RN
Founder / Co Ordinator WCH Nursing