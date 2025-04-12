Being interviewed by British artist Jake Fern for A Thousand Words was a novel experience –part conversation, part quiet reflection, and part live art. We talked about who we are, what’s going on, and everything in between. I hope it will be inspiring for budding artists and freedom fighters alike!

You can watch the first part by clicking here or on the image below:

I liked Jake’s painting so much that I have used it for the front cover of my soon to be published book called “Game of Trust”. Pre-order will be available soon. Please look out for it!

