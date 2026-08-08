A hugely influential cog in the military-industrial complex propaganda machine, the BBC’s influence among British people has taken a sharp downturn. People are showing this with their refusal to pay BBC Licence Fee demands.

The BBC did sterling work on behalf of the globalists during the COVID scam-demic - censoring, undermining and ridiculing the scientists and doctors who recommended alternative and complementary approaches to the toxic COVID jabs, remdesivir (AKA when-death-is near) and ventilators.

Ivermectin was particularly targeted for denigration in the British psyche. Only the very brave or those without a Tell-A-Vision could have withstood the massive propaganda initiative launched against this established, low-cost, broad-spectrum medicine that prevented deterioration and death in people diagnosed with COVID. People were definitely not to know this…or who would agree take the toxic jabs?

When the truth is getting out and needs "correcting”, who do “they” call? The British Broadcasting Corporation! - aka the BBC!

The truth that needed ‘adjustment’ this week? That certain established, low-cost, and safe generic medicines - ivermectin and fenbendazole - are being found to be useful for cancer. The public definitely should not know this either!

So…the BBC was called in. The article entitled Dewormer and scabies drugs being sold as cancer treatments, BBC investigation finds - was designed to eliminate any human notion to give these very safe, established, and widely available medicines a try, even in a dire situation.

Déjà vu? Cancer (like scam-demics) is big business.

The corporate BBC steps up time and again on behalf of Big (P)Harma to undermine complementary, low-cost medicines that show benefit for this increasingly common health problem and potentially limitless money-spinner.

What a threat ivermectin and fenbendazole pose to the booming industry of novel, high-cost, toxic cancer drugs! People must certainly not try to help themselves by exploring alternatives to Big P(H)arma’s offerings.

As we saw during Covid, low-cost, safe medicines that work for cancer cannot to be tolerated by the military-industrial complex that prefers that people stay chronically ill.

From my experience, when the government and BBC says very strongly do something or don’t do something - and uses nudging and mind-control techniques to make the point - it’s time to look a bit deeper.

Indeed, one wonders, what could the downside of trying ivermectin and fenbendazole if you have early or end-stage cancer? I certainly would. But please don’t take my word for this, do your own research. A good place to start is Dr Paul Marik’s Substack on Cancer and Metabolic Healing. You can also visit the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) Group Website. BIRD was the ‘seed’ of World Council for Health, where you can find health information without Big Pharma’s influence.

Do your own research and discern the truth for yourself…

Learn more about cancer, repurposed medicines and complementary approaches in our 2-hour Better Way for Cancer Workshop with Christof Plothe (Germany), Prof. Angus Dalgleish (UK), and Dr. Paul Marik (USA) - now available online.

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What’s changed for the British government/BBC propaganda machine?

Thankfully, there is evidence that people are seeing the light at last on the BBC.

This recently published article states: The BBC has been rocked by a startling crisis after it was revealed that over half a million people ditched the licence fee in the past year - marking the biggest collapse in viewer numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the corporation’s own annual report released on Tuesday (July 14), a staggering 539,000 households stopped paying the £180-a-year fee over the last 12 months.

But beware…

As a result, the British government is going to abolish BBC Tell-A Vision licences in 2027. i.e. instead of having to pay for it, people will get their brain washing for free!

Don’t be tempted to accept this free offering and watch BBC content (or any mainstream media). Like all free offers from big corporations including government (remember “free” COVID shots?), ask yourself, what is the catch?

A great example of media mind-manipulation

Here is the BBC’s article on ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer. It is a great example of government propaganda: all the tricks of mind-control, nudging and propaganda trade blatantly displayed. Can you spot them?

A walk down memory lane with the BBC

Also, see this BBC take-down of ivermectin for COVID in October 2021.

There is lots about the BBC attacks and the so-called experts quoted in the article in my book Game of Trust: The Lawrie Files

Do your own research and discern the truth for yourself…

Learn more about cancer, repurposed medicines and complementary approaches in our 2-hour Better Way for Cancer Workshop with Christof Plothe (Germany), Prof. Angus Dalgleish (UK), and Dr. Paul Marik (USA) - now available online.

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