A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
7d

Sounds like CBC in Canada. How does one stop paying the license fee when it is run by the government?

Reply
Share
6 replies by Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ and others
Leonard Winokur's avatar
Leonard Winokur
7d

I stopped watching BBC tall-story-a-vision a good five years ago, on the advice of Tommy Robison in his 'Panodrama' documentary. Ditched my tell-lies-vision set and with it the need to pay the licence thief to boot. I can't tell you how wonderful it feels knowing that my continuing to do so is causing such constructive damage.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ and others
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture