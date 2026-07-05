A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Diane Umaña's avatar
Diane Umaña
1d

I would sign this!

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4 replies by Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ and others
Kj Bohmgarden's avatar
Kj Bohmgarden
1d

This is excellent and I thank you for stating the obvious. There are numerous principles of law that would indicate that the US government is an illegitimate entity and that "US citizenship" is based on legal misunderstandings that involve fraudulent definition-twisting dating back to the fourteenth amendment at least. Many Americans (including me) have awakened to that illegitimacy and formally "repudiated US citizenship" while remaining American and living upon the land of a particular state. The Americans in Action (AmericansInAction.info) run an excellent education program for people who are working to reclaim and peacefully assert their sovereignty. Also, for anyone wishing to stop funding the criminal entity that poses as government, the documentary "America: Freedom to Fascism" (still available on YouTube) is an excellent primer as to the illegitimacy of the income tax.

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1 reply by Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
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