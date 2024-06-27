A 2024 study by Adhikari et al. titled "Brief research report: impact of vaccination on antibody responses and mortality from severe COVID-19" examined the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on antibody responses and mortality rates among people hospitalized with severe COVID-19.

The study investigated whether vaccination status was linked to the risk of dying from COVID-19 in hospital. Most studies that claim a positive effect of the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’, which is in essence a GMO gene product, have simply focussed on the level of antibodies produced so say that it ‘works’ against COVID-19. This paper looked at actual mortality (death) rates among vaccinated patients compared with non-vaccinated patients.

The study found that the risk of death from COVID-19 was almost double in vaccinated (Vax) patients compared with non-vaccinated (NVax) patients even after adjusting for co-morbidities (e.g. heart disease) and age, which may increase the risk of death among those vaccinated.

Surviving COVID-19 has been falsely attributed to the Covid-19 injections

The study confirms that the most basic arguments in favour of the assumed protective role of COVID-19 vaccination are seriously flawed.

The observations, questions, and hypotheses raised in the study could have far-reaching consequences, as they challenge the assumption that COVID-19 vaccination offers a protective role in terms of survival.

In conclusion, the article by Adhikari et al. raises questions about the relationship between COVID-19 vaccination, antibody responses, and mortality rates among people hospitalised with COVID-19. These findings now need to serve as a model for further research to confirm the outcome.

References

Adhikari, Bindu, et al. "Brief research report: impact of vaccination on antibody responses and mortality from severe COVID-19." Frontiers in immunology 15 (2024): 1325243.

Siguna Mueller. Comment on Adhikari et al. Their findings invalidate the postulated mechanism and effects of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and their predominant efficacy measures. https://osf.io/t2k6f

