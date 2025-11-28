Readers who have been following my work these past years may remember a submission I made to the UK Metropolitan Police in 2021, which is referenced in my book Game of Trust. The Lawrie Files. The book is a biographical and chronological account of strategic moves, incidents and events that occurred on my journey to exposing the truth about COVID-19 corruption in 2021.

Chapter 7, MOVE 35 is called The Metropolitan Police are informed (p201-210). MOVE 35 starts with the words Have you ever wondered why police officers were so silent during the Covid-19 crisis? Why did they fail to defend individuals against what many saw as tyrannical mandates and polices?

Retired policeman, Mark Sexton, was the exception. Courageously speaking up on behalf of the truth and those harmed, Mark demanded accountability and justice from his former colleagues. To this end, he reached out to me in June 2021 to provide evidence to a Superintendent Pete Hill to support Mark’s allegations of high level misconduct and malfeasance in relation to Covid-19 interventions. I was glad to assist.

In my subsequent submission to Superintendent Hill, I included the MHRA report we prepared in May 2021 on UK COVID-19 “vaccine” adverse drug reactions (ADR) reported to the Yellow Card Scheme, my March submission to parliament, the published expert systematic review on ivermectin for Covid-19, as well as the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development recommendation on ivermectin as a cheap, safe generic medicine to manage and prevent Covid-19 symptoms.

Nothing happened. Why did they ignore the evidence we sent them? Thanks to the diligent work of Mark Sexton and colleagues, finally we know why:

The UK police were ordered not to investigate COVID crimes.

COVID-19 was a massive, unconscionable deception.

There is no doubt in my mind that this monumental exposé - the result of a substantial, relentless and collaborative effort by Ian Clayton, Mark Sexton and lawyer Philip Hyland - will finally bring down the UK’s COVID-19 house of cards. The general public that have been unaware to date, are about to hear the awful truth.

Screenshot from Sexton’s correspondence. Click the image to download the full letter.

It is important to note, that the UK government and its WHO Collaborating Centres had, and continue to have, a major influence on the WHO “pandemic” policies rolled out internationally in “lock step”.

