Bioprospecting Snakes, Scorpions, Wasps, Bees and Spiders: Fair Game For Big-Ag (Too)
Am I the last to know that venoms are being deployed in a variety of ways in our food?
A gold rush type biotech-race that involves intensive exploitation the natural kingdom has been underway for years it seems, not only in pharmaceuticals, but also in agriculture.
An expert speaker at the upcoming Better Way conference, Dr Bryan Ardis, whose views may still be considered by many as controversial, sent me this review article by Oliviera and others (2021) summarising the patents for venoms owned by Big Agriculture.
Spoiler alert: The peer-reviewed study done by scientists in Brazil found more than 20,000 patents involving animal venom registered to Giant Agricultural companies like Monsanto.
Here are the journal’s highlights of the article:
This scientific review article was such an eye-opener for me, I recorded this video for you!
LINKS discussed:
Oliviera et al. Applications of venom biodiversity in agriculture. (2021) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667041021000100?
Hard to listen to this new corporate narrative/propaganda. Industry has exploited natural resourced for profit and control for probably over 100 yrs. Lawrie it correct about the industry trying to promote a new gold rush which will show up in people's health in many ways. One of the goals of industry is to patent all of nature while denying people access to real natural sources for health.
That said, in agreement with Lawrie, it is critical to note that Homeopathy has used snake/insect/wasp remedies since its origin as a healing protocol. This will also be used to sell these new GMO products but homeopathy is not the same as allopathy or industrial manipulation of nature. Homeopathy is an energy system and, strikingly, there are are at least 2 homeopathic snake remedies that have been helpful in treating covid and its long term effects. They are not the same as actual poisons and must not be confused. But we must realize that part of the effort will be to use the 1000's of patents to limit homeopathic access to these very important remedies. This is truly a multi-level nefarious model of the industries that is always goaled to prevent our access to natural forms of healing and food growing.
What could possibly go wrong when companies believe they can play God and alter life with technology?