A gold rush type biotech-race that involves intensive exploitation the natural kingdom has been underway for years it seems, not only in pharmaceuticals, but also in agriculture.

An expert speaker at the upcoming Better Way conference, Dr Bryan Ardis, whose views may still be considered by many as controversial, sent me this review article by Oliviera and others (2021) summarising the patents for venoms owned by Big Agriculture.

Spoiler alert: The peer-reviewed study done by scientists in Brazil found more than 20,000 patents involving animal venom registered to Giant Agricultural companies like Monsanto.

Here are the journal’s highlights of the article:

This scientific review article was such an eye-opener for me, I recorded this video for you!

LINKS discussed:

Oliviera et al. Applications of venom biodiversity in agriculture. (2021) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667041021000100? https://fiocruz.tghn.org/about/international-cooperation/

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