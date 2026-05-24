A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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tanya marquette's avatar
tanya marquette
6h

Hard to listen to this new corporate narrative/propaganda. Industry has exploited natural resourced for profit and control for probably over 100 yrs. Lawrie it correct about the industry trying to promote a new gold rush which will show up in people's health in many ways. One of the goals of industry is to patent all of nature while denying people access to real natural sources for health.

That said, in agreement with Lawrie, it is critical to note that Homeopathy has used snake/insect/wasp remedies since its origin as a healing protocol. This will also be used to sell these new GMO products but homeopathy is not the same as allopathy or industrial manipulation of nature. Homeopathy is an energy system and, strikingly, there are are at least 2 homeopathic snake remedies that have been helpful in treating covid and its long term effects. They are not the same as actual poisons and must not be confused. But we must realize that part of the effort will be to use the 1000's of patents to limit homeopathic access to these very important remedies. This is truly a multi-level nefarious model of the industries that is always goaled to prevent our access to natural forms of healing and food growing.

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ASK's avatar
ASK
6h

What could possibly go wrong when companies believe they can play God and alter life with technology?

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