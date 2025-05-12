Better Way Today is LIVE today at 7pm London time
Find out from international experts about new self-replicating mRNA vaccines
Do join us today for this live chat about what’s going on with world health and a special focus on experimental self-replicating mRNA technology.
Christof Plothe DO, Dr Mark Trozzi and I look forward to seeing you in the audience of our Better Way Today session TODAY!
Because…there’s a better way!
Click the poster and we’ll see you soon…
