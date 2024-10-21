Do join us today for this live chat about what’s going on with world health, and a special focus on the Oceania region.

Among the topics the WCH Team are planning to cover today are:

Vaccine Injury Awareness Month latest,

Dr. Speicher’s report on Covid vaccine DNA Contamination that has ignited Australia’s councillors to action,

The Safe and Effective Roadshow in New Zealand, AND

Our new Spread LOVE (not fear) Campaign to lift the spirits!

Christof Plothe, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Mark Trozzi and I look forward to seeing you soon on Better Way Today.

Because…there’s a better way!

Click the poster and we’ll see you soon…

SNEAK PREVIEW:

If you enjoy these Substack articles and find value in Better Way Today and Tess Talks conversations, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. All proceeds go to the work of the World Council for Health.

Thank you for your support!