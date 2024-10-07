Do join us today for this live chat with six of our regional Steering Committee about what’s going on in the world.
Among the topics we are planning to cover today are:
Tributes to Dr Jackie Stone
WCH Florida Detox Fair & hurricanes
Health & sovereignty matters of interest raised by our USA, Australia, Germany, Canada and South Africa WCH Country Council representatives
Upcoming people-led research projects
New and topical films worth watching
There’s a better way!
Click the poster and we’ll see you soon…
I wish you could cover the topic of what exactly was COVID and how pandemics are mythology... We need to learn the history and see that it's used to make people take pharma garbage. Nowadays they are hyping up another bs disease, RSV.
https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/there-was-no-pandemic
Also the vaccines had similar issues way way before the covid or mRNA myths but somehow the movement is still obsessed with spike protein and mRNA.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/years-before-mrna-and-spike-protein