If you are vaccine-concerned, you are not alone. Most people are now legitimately vaccine-concerned following revelations of regulatory failures, excess deaths, malfeasance, DNA contamination, sickness and shedding from the GMO products called Covid-19 vaccines. As such, many are looking for ways to reduce the risk to ourselves and our families.

The present situation is extraordinary…

The Covid-19 vaccines are causing iatrogenesis. If you have not have heard this term before, iatrogenesis means diseases, complications, or other ill effects caused by any medical activity, including diagnosis, intervention, error, or negligence.

To my knowledge we have never before been in a situation where pharmaceutical manufacturers, governments, and doctors alike have promoted a new and experimental medical technology without safety data to back it up. We have never been in a situation where iatrogenic disease has been caused on such a large scale. Neither have we seen this type of multi-system disease because the technology is totally novel. This means that many health professionals may not yet know how to prevent injury from Covid-19 vaccines, let alone treat it.

I am not telling you this to dishearten you… I am simply highlighting that there is no time like the present to take full control of our own health and health choices.

So, let’s take control of our own health.

If there is one thing that the Covid crisis has shown us is that there should never be a one size fits all approach to health. Thankfully, many health experts who are helping people with vaccine injury are coming forward with suggestions based on their professional experiences as well as empirical evidence as to what may work.

The World Council for Health Detox Guide

In November 2021, the World Council for Health prepared a Spike Protein Detox Guide to raise awareness of the many detox options available to detox from the Covid-19 spike protein and vaccines. Containing summary tables, the Spike Protein Detox Guide has been highly referenced and downloaded over a million times. Since then, clinical experts have developed protocols to provide more specific guidance.

You may already be aware of the FLCCC protocols and Dr Peter McCullough’s “Base Spike Detox”. Based on Dr McCullough’s clinical experience, Dr McCullough suggests using the following “ Base Spike Detox”:

Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) twice a day Bromelain 500 mg daily Curcumin 500 mg twice a day

Please read more about Dr McCullough here and about his detox protocol on his Substack.

You can also find out more about the FLCCC approach led by Dr Paul Marik to preventing long-term complications from the Covid vaccines by clicking the image below:

From https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol/i-prevent-vaccine-injury/

It is worth noting that the FLCCC has an infection prevention protocol that includes zinc, vitamin C and D, resveratrol, and ivermectin among other things. Very useful for those around the world now entering the winter season!

A New Vaccine Detox Protocol from Professor X

I am pleased to share another vaccine detox protocol now from a colleague I will call Professor X. The reason for not sharing Prof X’s name will be obvious to most who have witnessed the persecution of ethical health professionals who have upheld their Hippocratic Oath these past few years and refused to administer the Covid jabs.

I present Prof. X’s protocol here for information purposes only. Please do your own research, compare with other protocols, and/or consult a trusted health guide to decide which protocol or combination is most suitable for you. This is especially important if you are on medication or have specific health issues.

Please note that, like all protocols for Covid-19 vaccine injury, there are no clinical trials to show that this or other protocols prevent or treat Covid vaccine harms for the reasons mentioned above; Covid-19 vaccine risk and disease is a new problem. However, many items in these protocols are natural products or food supplements that do not require a prescription.

If you decide to follow any of these protocols, you can help others by providing regular updates on your health status. Consider registering for a peoples’ research initiative called the Control Group, which seeks to gather and analyse data on what helps people avoid or mitigate vaccine injury, among other aims.

Professor X’s Covid-19 Vaccine Detoxification Protocol

For immune system support:

3 x/day a cup of dandelion root tea with some ginger

3 x/day Danshen (red sage), liquid or capsules

Vitamin D 10,000 IU/day + K2

For elimination of heavy metals:

Zeolite once a day early AM or late at night, 3 capsules or one teaspoon in water

Fulvic acid or humic acid for trace minerals daily

To increase glutathione for cell protection:

NAC 600 mg with food (augmented NAC seems to work best)

Sodium selenite 100 mcg, take separate from any Vitamin C

For gut bacteria protection:

Fermented foods, e.g. sauerkraut, kimchi, etc.

For multipurpose protection:

Ivermectin 3 mg/day* (may require a prescription)

For treatment, add:

Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) 3.0-4.5 mg/day* (may require a prescription)

Suggested Lab Tests

Troponin for potential heart damage

D-dimers for clotting problems Note: With a recent Covid injection and highly elevated D-dimers, Nattokinase 2,000FU, 2 x/day to protect from stroke or clotting (not to be taken with other blood thinners).

A General Health Approach

Use filtered water, not from plastic bottles, with the elimination of fluoride and any heavy metals in the water, e.g. with a reverse osmosis or a well-tested water filter.

Eat organic foods to reduce exposure to the toxic pesticide and additive glyphosate.

Reduce exposure to radio-frequency radiation (RFR) also known as Electromagnetic Fields (EMF). The latter can be achieved to some extent by hard-wiring computer equipment and phones, instead of using wifi.

Lastly, please share what you learn and help others reduce their risk of harm

Visit the World Council for Health and download our widely referenced Spike Protein Detox Guide. It includes a summary table of mostly natural health supplements and teas to boost your immunity and help you take back control of your health!

There is also this handy WCH Detox leaflet for printing, folding and sharing with other vaccine-concerned friends.

I hope that you feel reassured now that there are many natural, easy and accessible approaches to reduce spike protein load and to boost one’s immunity. I also hope that you will enjoy doing your own research and be inspired to get super healthy!

Going down the natural route to health wherever possible is one of the World Council for Health’s main messages. There’s a Better Way! is our motto!

Thank you for reading and for your support!

