What Boxes Do You Tick?

We, our governments, and others define us by identifiable differences – inherited, learned, imposed or adopted. Depending on where you were born, your family, and other influences, it is likely that you have come to strongly identify, or are identified, by several variables. But is this really you?

My reflections today on Identity:

How do the labels applied to you play out in your world?

Are you the words your government uses to identify you?

Are you the words others use to identify you?

Are you the words you use to identify yourself?

Are we really our citizenship, professions, dietary and sexual preferences? Do any of these labels actually matter? Do they really describe who we are inside?

Yet, all these identities have one thing in common: a human being.

In my opinion, the vast majority of identity labels applied to us do not enhance us, they diminish us.

Furthermore, in identifying oneself – or being identified – primarily with nation, race, religion, sexuality, or any of the other categories over and above our common human identity, we do not challenge inequality, we entrench it.

How can we get out of the boxes that this so-called civilised society wants to put us in?

My advice? The next time someone says, “So tell me about yourself”, why not start with “I’m a human - same as you”, and let me know how the conversation unfolds.

There is much wisdom in ancient and traditional teachings, such as Navajo Traditional Teachings. Click on the image below to hear a Navajo teaching on true identity. Teacher Wally calls us five-fingered beings…which I think is a rather lovely name for us! What do you think?

Thank you for listening, reading, reflecting upon, and sharing my work.

