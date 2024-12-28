Following the seasonal gatherings, are you worried you might come down with something?

If you or the people around you are getting ill, sunshine is scarce, and you are wondering how to protect yourself from infections and a toxic environment, perhaps you are interested in what I do to avoid illness and stay healthy.

There are many health gurus who will suggest different strategies that may well be better than mine. However, this routine keeps me very well, which is why I am sharing it. Please feel free to take it, leave it or adapt it as you see fit. :)

Share

My Daily Supplements

I take the following food supplements daily* (*more or less)

N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) 600 mg

·Vitamin C 3000 mg, in ascorbic acid powder form

Vitamin D3 10,000 IU plus K2

Black seed oil (it’s delicious in tea, and on fruit salad, and veg)

Magnesium capsule x 1

Moringa capsule x 1 (or good multivitamin)

2 or more cups of nettle, dandelion tea or pine needle teas

Salt inhaler with a drop of Lugol’s iodine to protect airways

6 drops of 3% solution Lugol’s Iodine in half a glass of water

I choose supplements in the form of drops and powders rather than bulky capsules wherever possible. The teas and oil I find fairly easy to integrate into my diet and lifestyle without too much trouble. Now and then I add the following from my kitchen cupboard: Omega fatty acids, zinc, curcumin, shilajit, pharmaceutical grade methylene blue in water (3 drops of 1% solution).

(Note: please do your own research to source these supplements.)

My Daily Practices

Intermittent fasting (I eat 2 meals between 2pm and 8pm each day)

My first meal is fruit and nuts

I drink filtered water (not from plastic bottles)

I eat a local farm-fresh plant-based, whole-food diet (low carbs, no long-life or processed food, no refined sugar)

I eat fermented foods (mainly kimchi and sauerkraut)

I eat Dr Sarah Myhill’s PK Bread made of linseed, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, instead of bread made from flours. (Video link to recipe is at the end).

I use ethernet cables to connect to the internet instead of wifi and I keep my mobile phone turned off 23/7, to reduce exposure to RFR (radio-frequency radiation)

I spend at least 10 minutes barefoot in nature

I spend at least 10 minutes in intentional exercise (stretching, yoga, walking)

I spend at least 10 minutes in meditation (clearing the mind, not thinking or doing)

Before the Covid crisis, I played squash and racketball 4 to 5 times per week and absolutely loved it! Now, with my busy schedule, I manage at least one full aerobic or yoga session a week, which keeps me sane. My New Year’s resolution includes increasing ‘me’ time to be able to do these and other healthy practices more frequently!

A quick word on the Covid-19 jabs

I trust that all reading this already know that one excellent way to protect your health from deterioration is NOT to take any more Covid jabs, as these impair the immune system and make one susceptible to Covid symptoms, chronic fatigue, infections and diseases, including cancer.

Feeling run down and/or unhealthy?

Give yourself the best chance to optimise your health. In addition to my suggestions above, why not take a look at the World Council for Health Detox & Wellbeing Companion Guide, and choose a Detox protocol to follow for the next 2 to 3 months?

What is a Detox? A detox helps to remove toxins and harmful substances from the body, supporting natural cleansing systems like the liver, kidneys, and digestive system. It can involve dietary amends, fasting, juice cleanses, or herbal supplements. Common types of detox include eliminating processed foods, sugar, and intermittent fasting.

What are the benefits of doing a Detox? Benefits include improved digestion, increased energy, clearer skin and enhanced mental clarity. Ultimately, a detox should help the body restore balance and promote overall health.

About the Detox & Wellbeing Study Join our ground-breaking Detox and Wellbeing Study. Your participation will help you optimise your health, and will also help others, as your feedback will help WCH identify the most effective protocols.

Listen to Dr Sarah Myhill Explain Why We all Need to Detox

My Pre- and Post-Exposure Prevention

This is what I do to protect my health when I know I am likely to be exposed to Covid-19 spike protein or genetic material from the injections.

Proceeds from paid subscriptions to this Substack go towards the work of the World Council for Health, which is a peoples’ organisation free from industry and political influence. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you for your support!