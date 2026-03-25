Remember the horrific Canadian ostrich culling at the end of 2025? It turns out this was not an isolated event of spurious testing and unreasonable slaughter, it happens all the time.

The National Citizens Inquiry of Canada conducted its most recent hearings in Kelowna, British Columbia, from 9-11 March 2026. The topic: the state of Canadian farming. Many farmers shared their testimonies recounting similar events over the years.

What emerged from the Are Farmers Safe in Canada? hearings is not just relevant to all Canadians, it is relevant to people in all countries whose governments have fallen and are now under the control of the banks and other corporate entities, such as the World Economic Forum.

About the National Citizens Inquiry

The National Citizens Inquiry is a citizen-led and citizen-funded effort to examine Canada’s response to COVID-19, among other important topics.

The NCI’s purpose is to listen, to learn, and to recommend. What went right? What went wrong? How can Canadians and our governments react to national crises in the future in a manner that balances the interests, needs and rights of all members of our society? The NCI is volunteer run and completely independent of government.

www.nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/

You can watch Are Farmers Safe in Canada? hearings by clicking the image below. Thank you for engaging on this important topic.

You can support the foundational work of the National Citizens Inquiry here.

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