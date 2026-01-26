ANNOUNCEMENT: Five Great Doctors from Germany, Ireland and The Caribbean discuss their extraordinary Covid-19 experiences
Don't miss the next Better Way Today Show on February 2nd
In what is likely to be a most illuminating series, we invited five medical doctors from Germany, Ireland, UK and The Caribbean to share their extraordinary experiences during Covid-19. Please join us on the first Monday in February - 2 February 2026 - to listen to this fascinating panel conversation. WCH’s Dr Tess Lawrie (UK), Dr Mark Trozzi (Canada), and Francesca Havens (UK) moderate the discussion.
Here are three preview clips from this pre-recorded session:
Dr Josef Dohrenbusch:
Dr Walter Weber:
Dr Monika Jiang:
To watch this full panel discussion in the World Council for Health newsroom on 2nd February 2026, click the poster below:
The Covid lie it’s important to discuss, but the biggest threat to humanity is 5G and all the weaponised street lights and lasers on every road crossing irradiating our brains. No one is talking about this threat to us all!!!
This persecution is another demonstration that our medical, legal etc systems are easily manipulated to the will of corrupted governments and bureaucracies. Since neither of these entities is going to change there needs to be another strategy of combating mitigating their power. The path forward is not clear but we are at least on the path.