A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trish Chedgzoy's avatar
Trish Chedgzoy
2d

The Covid lie it’s important to discuss, but the biggest threat to humanity is 5G and all the weaponised street lights and lasers on every road crossing irradiating our brains. No one is talking about this threat to us all!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
2d

This persecution is another demonstration that our medical, legal etc systems are easily manipulated to the will of corrupted governments and bureaucracies. Since neither of these entities is going to change there needs to be another strategy of combating mitigating their power. The path forward is not clear but we are at least on the path.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture