Join us ONLINE for this rare and inspiring opportunity to hear directly from Dr Andrew Wakefield, a courageous physician and filmmaker who first came to international attention over 25 years ago when he blew the whistle on a potential link between the MMR vaccine and autism. Despite facing extraordinary personal and professional attacks, Andrew Wakefield has never wavered in his commitment to scientific integrity, medical ethics, and the fundamental right to informed consent.

This conversation is made all the more critical by a recent policy shift announced under the Trump Administration, which proposes spacing out childhood vaccines over multiple appointments rather than following a combined schedule – an approach Dr Andrew Wakefield called for nearly three decades ago.

🎤The evening will be hosted by Dr Tess Lawrie, and will involve a frank, open discussion tracing Dr Wakefield’s journey, the scientific and ethical considerations he has raised, and the future of vaccines.

Potential discussion topics:

📍 What really happened with the Lancet paper that claimed a link between the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism?

📍Did Dr Wakefield have a conflict of interest in a potential single-pathogen vaccine?

📍How has Covid-19 contributed to our understanding of vaccine regulation and approval?

📍What is the future of childhood vaccination in the post-Covid world?

We recommend watching Del Bigtree’s new film An Inconvenient Study beforehand to get up to speed with the emerging facts on drug industry vaccine research and regulatory issues.

