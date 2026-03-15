I co-authored my book, Game of Trust: The Lawrie Files, incorporating the work and wisdom of a variety of sages whose voices are gathered together in an old book called the I Ching or Book of Changes.

I approached the Game of Trust project as an experiment, with an objective and a method. The objective was to see whether a method of divination thousands of years’ old could provide relevant insights on events and individuals related to the unfolding COVID drama in 2021.

The method of the Game of Trust experiment involved obtaining commentary from the old book by throwing 3 coins, six times for each of over 100 inquiries during the writing process. The I Ching responses were duly noted in my Game of Trust journal and included in my book, which serves as a novel report of these findings.

You may be thinking, “How can this be? Tess is a doctor and scientist, this sounds terribly unscientific…”

Well, Carl Jung used it, why can’t I? Why can’t you?

The I Ching’s usefulness in problem-solving is very broad. Last night I used the I Ching to figure out why our heating wasn’t working…within seconds of reading the response, we had the answer!

This world is more transparent than you know. I made this video with a few more thoughts on the use of the ancient wisdom of the I Ching for my paid subscribers. Thank you so much for your support!