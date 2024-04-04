Going to the heart of the matter…

The Covid gene therapies are a significant worry for many people right now. We, at the World Council for health, are inundated with emails from people seeking advice for themselves, and their friends and family. The toll of these experimental genetic vaccines has been immeasurable and is ongoing.

In addition, we are all coming under assault right now, both physical and spiritual – due to toxins in the air, water, our food and our airwaves.

Thus, I am pleased to announce on behalf of the WCH Team that, instead of our annual Bath-based Better Way Conference, we are holding Better Way Detox & Wellness Fairs around the world, starting with a Detox Fair in the UK this June.

Why detox?

Detox means detoxification, and it has never been more important for everyone to detox. I used to think Detox was a bit woo woo, but in current times it’s essential!

The term detoxification spans a wide range of practices, supplements and activities and there is much to learn. You can learn about detox basics in this short video presentation by WCH Health Coach Linda Rae. A general WCH guide to detoxing from spike protein has also been widely referenced. You can download it here.

How is your health?

If your health has deteriorated these past few years, you would like to help your friends and family get healthy, or you are concerned about how to optimise your own wellbeing in these challenging times, do join us at the Detox Fair this June.

At the Detox Fair you will have the opportunity to learn what is new concerning healthy practices, ask the experts your questions, attend workshops, tell your story, listen to live music and more. We have especially made it outdoors, affordable, and family friendly. Do come along for a healthy, empowering and inspiring day out! You can find out more and buy your tickets at here.

A full programme will be available in due course.

Places are limited so book yours soon!

