An Invitation to All Subscribers: Let's have some fun! Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhDJul 07, 20263684ShareSubscribeShare3684Share
I love your appreciation for the importance of creativity and beauty, Tess! You already have my Better Way submission :-)
• https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-better-way-poem
What a great idea!
Here's my contribution: https://fantasticalcontraption.substack.com/p/i-walked-on-the-beach-today
It's also included in my upcoming collection of short stories: https://sendfox.com/lp/m57ppx
Thank you for doing this!