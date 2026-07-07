A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
2d

I love your appreciation for the importance of creativity and beauty, Tess! You already have my Better Way submission :-)

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-better-way-poem

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Bretigne's avatar
Bretigne
21h

What a great idea!

Here's my contribution: https://fantasticalcontraption.substack.com/p/i-walked-on-the-beach-today

It's also included in my upcoming collection of short stories: https://sendfox.com/lp/m57ppx

Thank you for doing this!

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