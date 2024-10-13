A Wing and a Prayer
Love not war
A Wing and a Prayer
by Prof. Dana Flavin
Throughout the myriad of events
in life one finds often obstacles of such
overwhelming magnitude
that one can only accept fate
and begin again to redirect
one’s own destiny.
It is here that we see our strength,
within our weakest point
To call out for an inner courage
that bridges over the pain,
the disappointments,
the self doubts.
It is here that we learn
To accept God’s will
and to go ahead
with total trust
On a wing,
and
A prayer.
Sending love, compassion, and peace to everyone around the world wherever you are today.