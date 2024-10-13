A Wing and a Prayer

by Prof. Dana Flavin

Throughout the myriad of events

in life one finds often obstacles of such

overwhelming magnitude

that one can only accept fate

and begin again to redirect

one’s own destiny.

It is here that we see our strength,

within our weakest point

To call out for an inner courage

that bridges over the pain,

the disappointments,

the self doubts.

It is here that we learn

To accept God’s will

and to go ahead

with total trust

On a wing,

and

A prayer.

Sending love, compassion, and peace to everyone around the world wherever you are today.

There’s a better way.