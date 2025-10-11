If you would like to feel inspired and uplifted today, I highly recommend this brand new, independent and very original film by Jesse P. Watson. According to this British filmmaker, it was filmed over four seasons living alone on an isolated mountain with a herd of wild horses for company. This is one man’s hand-crafted guide to the simple life, off-grid, on foot and immersed in the natural world, sharing a practical philosophy for enduring peace of mind, self-reliance and independence from the state through which true freedom may be won.

I thoroughly enjoyed it! You can watch it on YouTube for free by clicking the image below.

If you value this work please put a few coins in Jesse’s hat in exchange for it at: donorbox.org/rebel-briton

‘THE REBEL BRITON’S SURVIVAL GUIDE A Return To The Good, The True and The Beautiful’ © JESSE P. WATSON 2025 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

