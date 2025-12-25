Whether or not you have a hard copy of my 2025 book, Game of Trust: The Lawrie Files, I invite you to accept this downloadable pdf version as a gift from me to you.

Here are some reasons why you may find my book interesting:

It describes my personal experience of Covid corruption in 2021 and my personal interactions with government officials, the WHO, and other authorities to expose it;

It acts as a chronological record of certain significant incidents related to Covid-19 scam that are not widely known;

It explores the matter of conduct through the eyes of the I Ching, a book of ancient wisdom - my own conduct, as well as the conduct of many others, including Russell Brand, Dr Anthony Fauci, Dr Pierre Kory, Ros Atkins (BBC), Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Dr John Campbell, Joe Rogan, Dr Mike Yeadon, Elon Musk, Sir Graham Brady, Dr Tina Peers, Dr Robert Malone, Dr Janet Woodcock, David Fuller, and retired policeman, Mark Sexton.

It explains how and why World Council for Health came into being and why individual sovereignty is our mission;

In documenting concurrently obtained insights on situations and characters from the I Ching, whilst leaving much up to the interpretation of the reader, it reveals how science and wisdom are complementary; in this way, the book Game of Trust:The Lawrie Files is a living experiment, and you are the principle investigator;

Finally, in the epilogue, I describe the unique method of how I co-authored Game of Trust with an ancient book, and what my conclusions suggest about this reality.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Game of Trust reveals that our individual conduct in this world is important - in fact, it is the most important factor in our overcoming the collective challenges we face.

In addition to Game of Trust , here is a 2026 song for you (adapted from Tom Petty’s I won’t back down song):

Wishing you a holiday filled with peace, love & creativity.

Lots of love, Tess

