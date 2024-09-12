As most of the information I share on this Substack I consider essential and want to disseminate as widely as possible, I seldom ‘paywall’ articles. I am therefore very grateful to the small proportion of readers who are able to take a paid subscription.

This Book Club Invitation is thus an ‘extra’ for paid subscribers to say ‘Thank you for your support’!

Arguably though, many, including Carl Jung, would consider the wisdom held within the ancient text called the I Ching or Book of Changes, from which I will read on Sunday, an essential tool for us all during this time of Great Change.

The reading, which will be held live on Zoom, will last about 30 minutes followed by a 30 minute chat about the I Ching or Book of Changes.

For paid subscribers, kindly access the Zoom link below.

I look forward to seeing you there!

Share