A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
9h

I just bought my Gala Dinner ticket and can't wait to hug you in person, Tess!! 🤗

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2 replies by Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ and others
Beth's avatar
Beth
9h

Does the virtual ticket allow you to watch the cancer session?

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1 reply by Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
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