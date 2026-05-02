Creating New Health Systems: A Better Way for the USA is a two-day event with Day One focused on science, systems and clinical reform and Day Two focused on healing solutions, health governance and sovereignty, plus a wonderful get-together over dinner!

Where: Creating New Health Systems: A Better Way for the USA is being held at the Crown Plaza Hotel, Warwick, Rhode Island.

When: May 30/31, with a GALA DINNER on Friday, May 29.

The Format: THIS IS OUR ORIGINAL BETTER WAY STYLE! 2 days, 3 panels each day, 2 hour panels, 15 minute expert talks followed by panel discussion. It’s fast paced - speakers having just 2-3 minutes to give their responses!

Look at this amazing Better Way Conference Line up:

This is DAY 1…

PANEL 1: A Better Way for Scientific Research

Hosts: Dr Mark Trozzi & Christof Plothe DO

Hosted by WCH’s Health & Science team leads, , Mark Trozzi & Christof Plothe, this panel will examine the influence of the military-industrial complex and unhealthy ideologies on medical research, education, scientific journals and ultimately clinical practice. The discussion will explore ways to improve rigor in the scientific ecosystem and reclaim scientific integrity.

Prof. Angus Dalgleish

Professor Angus Dalgleish is a world-renowned oncologist, pathologist, and medical researcher, well known for his pioneering work in HIV vaccine development. With decades of experience in cancer and immunology, he has held senior academic and clinical roles and contributed extensively to medical research. In recent years, he has spoken on emerging COVID-era trends in oncology and the importance of rigorous scientific evaluation in rapidly evolving areas of medicine.

Dr. Peter McCullough

Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist with an extensive academic background and one of the most published physicians in his field. He has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed papers and has been a leading voice in the clinical response to COVID-19, with a focus on early treatment and patient care. He has also testified before multiple U.S. state and federal bodies on pandemic policy and medical response.

Dr. Marivic Villa

Dr. Marivic Villa is an internist with subspecialties in pulmonary, sleep, and critical care medicine, with over 25 years of clinical experience. She is the founder and medical director of Villa Health Center and Villa Lung Center in Florida, where she integrates conventional and functional approaches to patient care. Her work includes a focus on patient data, respiratory health, and long-term treatment outcomes.

Geeta Chougule

Geeta Chougule is a STEM coordinator with over 20 years of experience across leading universities, including roles in academic science departments and higher education administration. Originally trained as an electrical engineer, she transitioned from software programming into academia, where she developed a deep understanding of how scientific institutions operate. She speaks on ethics, trust, and the challenges facing integrity within academic and scientific systems.

Dr. Pierre Kory

Dr. Pierre Kory is a pulmonary and critical care specialist and former Chief of the Critical Care Service at the University of Wisconsin. Internationally recognised for his work in critical care ultrasonography, he later co-founded the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, developing treatment protocols during the pandemic. He now leads the Leading Edge Clinic, focusing on complex chronic conditions including long COVID and cancer.

PANEL 2: A Better Way for Health Care Systems

Hosts: Dr. Bret Weinstein & Dr. Mark Brody

This panel will examine the structural and financial drivers behind the dysfunction of the U.S. health care system, including escalating costs, gaps and failures in common health coverage packages, and the growing influence of insurance markets and corporate interests in shaping care delivery. The conversation will explore practical approaches to reform and models that better serve individuals and the health professionals who care for them.

Vic Mellor

Vic Mellor is an entrepreneur, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and healthcare advocate with over 30 years of experience building businesses that support working families. He is the founder of We The People Health & Wellness Center and a founding member of the Great American Health Alliance. His work focuses on developing practical, affordable healthcare models that prioritise access, choice, and community wellbeing.

Dr. Meryl Nass

Dr. Meryl Nass is an internal medicine physician with over 40 years of clinical experience, with additional training in functional medicine. She is known for her early investigative work into biological warfare and has advised government and international bodies on public health and biosecurity. She has testified before the U.S. Congress and continues to write and speak on health policy, patient rights, and medical decision-making.

Dr. Jingduan Yang

Dr. Jingduan Yang is a board-certified psychiatrist and fifth-generation practitioner of classical Chinese medicine. He is the founder of a four-dimensional approach to integrative care, combining Eastern and Western medical traditions. He is the author of Facing East and Clinical Acupuncture and Ancient Chinese Medicine, and serves as CEO of the Northern Medical Center in New York.

Dr. Byron Schlomach

Dr Byron Schlomach is an economist with a long career in state-level public policy, specialising in healthcare, regulation, and government systems. He has served as Chief Economist at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and has authored numerous studies on transparency, taxation, and healthcare reform. His work focuses on reducing barriers to practice and improving efficiency through market-based solutions.

Dr. Richard Amerling

Dr. Richard Amerling is a nephrologist and former professor of medicine with decades of experience in clinical practice and medical education. He has served as president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and has written extensively on healthcare policy, economics, and reform. His work focuses on restoring physician autonomy and exploring alternative models for delivering more effective, patient-centred care.

PANEL 3: A Better Way for Biological Products & Informed Consent

Hosts: Dr. Mark Brody & Sierra Hamm

This panel will explore the structure and incentives of the modern blood and biologics industry, including the increasing corporatization and decreasing safety of blood products and other biological materials. Panelists will discuss ethical questions surrounding the sourcing, commercialization, and distribution of these products with an emphasis on how to improve product quality, informed consent, and safety.

Dr. Clinton Ohlers

Dr. Clinton Ohlers brings a unique combination of academic and research insight to questions of transparency and patient choice in healthcare. With a background in the history of science, his work focuses on the ethics of blood transfusion and informed consent. Through his involvement with SafeBlood, he explores how patients can be better informed about the sourcing and use of biological products.

Jan Jekielek

Jan Jekielek is a senior editor at The Epoch Times and host of American Thought Leaders, where he has conducted in-depth interviews with leading voices across politics, science, and global affairs. An award-winning documentary filmmaker, he is known for exploring complex issues around human rights, governance, and transparency. He has recently published a book called “Killed to Order. China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary”.

Liz James

Liz James is a licensed pharmacist with over 30 years of experience across retail and specialty pharmacy, including oncology and rare disease. Over time, her focus expanded into alternative approaches to health and patient-centred care. She is the founder of Blessed By His Blood, a non-profit community supporting informed consent and patient choice, particularly in relation to blood transfusion practices.

Dr. Bryan Ardis

Dr Bryan Ardis is a chiropractor, author, and speaker focused on patient education and natural approaches to health. He is the author of Moving Beyond the COVID-19 Lies and host of The Dr. Ardis Show, where he shares insights on wellness and treatment approaches. His novel research highlights the little-known use of venoms in pharmaceutical products and speaks to the issue of informed consent.

Christof Plothe DO

Dr Christof Plothe is an osteopathic physician, naturopath, and independent researcher with an international focus on integrative health. He is on the Board of EbMCsquared CIC and the Chair of the Health and Science Committee at the World Council for Health. A regular speaker at global conferences, his work brings together experts across disciplines to explore sustainable approaches to health, nutrition, and the environment.

You can choose the Weekend Pass for the full conference experience across both days, or select a single-day ticket if you can only attend part of the event. We are live-streaming the event too!

Virtual or in-person, at the checkout, enter [Speaker’s surname]10 to vote for your favourite speaker and get 10% off!

Are you ready for DAY 2? Here it is!

PANEL 4: A Better Way for Prevention & Treatment

Hosts: Dr. Bret Weinstein & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

This panel will explore how the current health care model largely focuses on managing disease after it develops rather than prioritizing prevention and long-term wellness. Panelists will discuss approaches to reducing the burden of chronic illness through nutrition, lifestyle choices, and early intervention, and will examine how medical systems might better integrate preventive care, patient education, and holistic health strategies.

Dr. Mark Brody

Dr Mark Brody is a physician specialising in integrative healthcare, combining conventional medicine with broader approaches to patient wellbeing. His work focuses on treating the whole person, with an emphasis on prevention, lifestyle, and long-term health outcomes. Dr Brody serves on the Steering Committees of WCH New England & Kentucky.

Dr. Beverly Rubik

Dr Beverly Rubik is a biophysicist and founder of the Institute for Frontier Science. Her work explores the impact of environmental factors, including electromagnetic fields, on human health. She offers practical strategies to reduce exposure and support overall wellbeing in an increasingly technological world.

Lisa Lopes

Lisa Lopes is a health and nutrition advocate focused on the role of diet in preventing chronic disease. Her work challenges the idea that genetics alone determine health outcomes, emphasising the power of food and lifestyle choices in shaping long-term wellbeing.

Dr. Paul Marik

Dr Paul Marik is a critical care physician and researcher with decades of clinical experience. His work has increasingly focused on metabolic health and its role in chronic disease, highlighting the importance of addressing underlying drivers of illness to improve patient outcomes. In the spotlight since 2021 for his ivermectin advocacy, he is one of the COVID era’s most well-loved heroes.

Dr. Larry Palevsky

Dr Larry Palevsky is a paediatrician known for his holistic approach to child health and development. He focuses on supporting the body’s natural processes through nutrition, environment, and individualised care, helping families make informed decisions around their children’s health and wellbeing.

PANEL 5: A Better Way for Health Governance

Hosts: Dr. Tess Lawrie & Mystery Man

Many are seeking accountability and justice for actions taken during the COVID-19 chapter. This panel shines a spotlight on the centralization of global governance taking place through WHO and UN structures that augers further pandemics. Panelists will discuss legal initiatives, prospects for justice, and emerging decentralized models of governance to improve accountability and empower individual health sovereignty.

Mary Holland

Mary Holland is a legal scholar and president of Children’s Health Defense. She has extensive experience in public interest law and advocacy, focusing on civil liberties, informed consent, and health policy. Her work includes leading legal initiatives and providing updates on accountability and justice efforts.

Reggie Littlejohn

Reggie Littlejohn is an international human rights attorney and founder of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers. She has decades of experience advocating at the United Nations and advising policymakers on issues of sovereignty, human rights, and international law. Her work focuses on protecting individual freedoms within global governance systems.

Lucinda van Buuren

Lucinda van Buuren is a nurse, researcher and policy analyst focused on global health governance and institutional frameworks. Her work examines the influence of international networks, including WHO collaborating centres, and explores pathways toward more transparent and accountable health systems.Her passion is the driving force behind World Council for Health Nursing & Midwifery.

Bretigne Shaffer

Bretigne Shaffer is a writer and independent thinker focused on individual liberty, decentralisation, and practical solutions for personal sovereignty. Her work explores how individuals and communities can build parallel systems that support resilience, independence, and informed choice. She is on the Steering Committee of World Council for Health New England & Kentucky.

Joyce Brand

Joyce Brand is a health advocate and systems thinker focused on how structural design influences health outcomes. Her work explores how alternative models of care and governance can be developed to create more resilient, effective, and patient-centred health systems.

Aimee Villella McBride

Aimee Villella McBride is a health advocate dedicated to supporting individuals and communities in navigating complex health systems. Her work focuses on empowerment, education, and building networks that strengthen autonomy and informed decision-making. With extensive experience working with non-profits, she is on the executive of the Global Wellness Forum.

PANEL 6: A Better Way for Self-Healing

Hosts: Jan Jekielek & Christof Plothe DO.

This panel will explore practical approaches to caring for yourself when you become unwell, from a broken bone to a broken heart! Panelists will share insights on supporting the body and mind through illness, injury, and emotional stress, including simple self-care strategies, lifestyle practices, and tools that can help navigate evolving systems. The discussion will emphasize personal empowerment, encouraging individuals to better understand and support their own healing processes while knowing when and how to seek additional care.

Sierra Hamm

Sierra Hamm is a midwife dedicated to supporting natural birth and women’s health through personalised, patient-centred care. Her work focuses on empowering families with knowledge and practical support throughout pregnancy, birth, and early life. She is on the Steering Committee of WCH New England & Kentucky, and a member of WCH Nursing & Midwifery.

Dr. Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi is a physician with extensive experience in emergency medicine. His work now focuses on medical education and practical healthcare skills, including empowering individuals with knowledge to manage common injuries and respond effectively in urgent situations. He is on the board of EbMCsquared CIC and the lead of the WCH Canada team.

Cecelia Doucette

Cecelia Doucette is a health educator focused on the impact of wireless radiation on human health. She works to raise awareness and provide practical guidance on reducing exposure while maintaining connectivity in everyday life.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Dr Sherri Tenpenny is an osteopathic physician and author with decades of clinical experience. She focuses on holistic approaches to health and recovery, drawing on both professional expertise and personal experience to support individuals navigating complex health challenges. She has a popular podcast called Morning Coffee with DrT where she discusses health topics and current events.

Francesca Havens

Francesca Havens is a clinical psychoneuroimmunologist, nutritional therapist, and metabolic health coach with a multidisciplinary background spanning anthropology, research, and education. Multilingual, her work with the World Council for Health includes coordinating and supporting country council development as well as developing key health guides.

You can choose the Weekend Pass for the full conference experience across both days, or select a single-day ticket if you can only attend part of the event. We are live-streaming the event too!

Virtual or in-person, at the checkout, enter [Speaker’s surname]10 to vote for your favourite speaker and get 10% off!

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT OUR SPEAKERS

You can find out even more about our incredible speakers here.

Please note: the Cancer Workshop is in-person only.

Meet Dr. Mark Brody of WCH New England

I thought you might like to meet some of the wonderful people behind this landmark event. In this 15-minute conversation I introduce you to Dr Mark Brody of WCH New England and ask about his vision for the upcoming conference and A Better Way for the USA.

There’s a Better Way. Join the FUN! Book your ticket today.

And for those heading over to Rhode Island for the in-person connection, it would be lovely if you could join us for the gala dinner on the May 29 at the Crown Plaza Hotel, Warwick, Rhode Island.

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Naturally, our Better Way Conference “T & C’s” are the Better Way Principles!