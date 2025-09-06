We have been told that on 9/11/2001 two planes crashed into New York’s twin towers causing them to collapse. More than 3000 people died in the 9/11 tragedy, including 343 fire fighters. The attack was attributed to Osama Bin Laden and a group of Islamic extremists, whose passports floated down from the aircraft landing conveniently atop the ash, and a “war on terror” was immediately declared by the then US president, George Bush Jr.

One hundred and fifty police, firefighters and first responders testified to hearing explosions in association with the collapse of the buildings, yet these were not included in the final official report nor investigated further. Crucial evidence was hastily removed from the site or destroyed. Anyone disputing that robust steel-framed towers could collapse into their own footprint, as the twin towers did, have been dismissed as “conspiracy theorists”.

9/11 left its mark on the whole world, from officially sanctioned violence that left many more people dead in the Middle East - not least of all, American soldiers - to domestic air travel. With regard to the latter, since 9/11, we have had to throw away or empty water bottles on one side of an airport scanner, only to have to buy more on the other, and take off belts and shoes, etc - enduring increasingly undignified and futile experiences in the name of security. We put up with the insanity of these procedures because we are given no choice - the “war on terror” now seems to be on us.

But what about the collapse of the third skyscraper - WTC Building 7?

What many don’t remember or know is that a third skyscraper, called World Trade Centre 7, also collapsed on 9/11, without being crashed into by terrorists in a plane.

On critical examination of the evidence, fire fighters, scientists, explosives experts and international investigators have maintained for at least two decades that the collapse of WTC 7 was, in fact, a controlled implosion.

In 2020, a group of fire fighters made a film called Bravo 7 to explain to the public why this is so. Their conclusions, summed up by Fire Commissioner Chris Gioia, who also witnessed the events first hand, indicate that 9/11 was almost certainly a false flag operation by the “deep state”.

A Conference on 9/11’s Anniversary

This week is the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the American people. The International Centre for 9/11 Justice is holding a conference in Washington DC called Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025. You can click in the link below to learn more or book your ticket.

In any event, on this significant week, I encourage you to revisit the evidence and make up your own mind about what really happened on 9/11. I found the fire fighters’ film Bravo 7 and its sequel, Beyond Bravo 7, very enlightening.

I also recommend following investigative reporter James Corbett of The Corbett Report, who has explored the 9/11 evidence in detail over the years, most recently interviewing Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Curt Weldon. You will find lots of links below these interviews with further information, should you wish to dig deeper.

False Flag Events

Like many others, I now recognise that 9/11 was a deception by deep state actors. It is not the first false flag and not the last. Subsequent deep state deceptions continue to cause gross harm, including the Covid-19 deception.

When we have collectively integrated this critical concept, that government officials deceive and sacrifice their countrymen and women to fulfil political agendas, we will be mature enough to consider what might be next in the game plan to completely control humanity.

With our eyes wide open, there is a better way!

Thanks for your support and collaboration.

