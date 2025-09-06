A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Austin's avatar
Mike Austin
1hEdited

I was initially horrified when I saw the aircraft hit the towers. But where did the pieces of aircraft structure go? Why did the twin towers fall straight down? And what happened to the third tower hours later?

As an aircraft stress engineer, it soon became obvious that there were no aircraft. I know what would have sheared-off and fallen to the ground rather than penetrate the towers. And it did not make any sense that the towers should collapse straight down. So, yes, I thought an internal demolition was the only explanation - as unpalatable as it was to believe.

Anyway, that was what I thought - until I saw Dr Judy Wood's 2012 lecture "Where did the Towers Go" (you can find it on youtube). Where did all the 1,250,000 tons of rubble go? I had been looking for aircraft pieces - but there was little or no rubble to find them in! How on earth did I miss that? You can see from the footage that the buildings turned into dust in mid-air. She suspects a Direct Energy Weapon. There were certainly some peculiarly-formed metallic girders that I see no way to achieve conventionally. But what little there was to investigate was whisked away by the authorities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
2h

Stop spreading crackpot conspiracy theories that dishonor the memories of the dead including our fallen first responders.

Surely with more degrees than a

Thermometer you can make an honest living somehow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture